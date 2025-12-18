State Auditor Blaha Releases 2024 Local Government Lobbying Services Report - For December 18, 2025

Contact: Nadine Kottom-Dale | 612-391-7000

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - State Auditor Blaha released the 2024 Local Government Lobbying Services Report today. Local governments spent $13.3 million on lobbying activities in 2024. This represents an increase of $710,439, or 6%, from 2023.

Highlights of the report include:

Local governments spent $13.3 million on lobbying activities in 2024, a 6% increase from 2023. Of this amount, $8.3 million was spent on staff and contract lobbyists and $5.0 million by associations of local governments.

In 2024, 151 local governments, five more than in 2023, reported directly employing staff or hiring contract lobbyists. They spent $8.3 million, an increase of $713,198, or 9%, from 2023.

Twenty-one of these local governments reported over $100,000 in lobbying expenditures. Their combined spending totaled $4.7 million and represented 56% of all staff and contract lobbyist spending.

Local governments paid $12.5 million in dues to associations, which spent $5.0 million on lobbying in 2024, a 0.1% decrease from 2023.

Among the 25 associations that lobbied on behalf of their local government members, 14 spent over $100,000 on lobbying. These expenditures accounted for $4.5 million, or 90%, of total association lobbying spending.

You can view the complete report on the OSA website.