NutriSelect.ai, Inc. Forms Scientific Advisory Board to Lead Innovation in Evidence-Based, AI-Driven Wellness

NutriSelect.ai — Precision Supplement Intelligence™. Where AI meets clinical science to personalize wellness, track real-time progress, and empower consumers to make smarter, evidence-based health decisions. The NutriSelect Scientific Advisory Board brings together leading experts in clinical nutrition, integrative medicine, and product innovation to guide the future of AI-powered, evidence-based wellness. Dr. Bill Clark, PhD, Founder & CEO of NutriSelect.ai — a 25+ year industry veteran, scientist, and wellness innovator leading the charge in AI-powered, personalized supplement science.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NutriSelect , the patent-pending platform pioneering Precision Supplement Intelligence™, today announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board ( SAB )—a distinguished group of clinical and industry experts united to bring credibility, scientific rigor, and transparency to the supplement marketplace.Founded by chemist, wellness entrepreneur, and Top 100 Innovators & Entrepreneurs designee Dr. Bill Clark, PhD, NutriSelect uses AI to deliver personalized supplement recommendations rooted in clinical science, biomarker relevance, and real-time wellness tracking.The SAB will guide NutriSelect’s NScore™ rating system, data standards, research collaborations, and health outcome validation.The founding SAB members include:• Dr. Gene Bruno, DBM, MS, RH(AHG) – Chief Science Officer for Nutraland USA, The Vitamin Professor, clinical nutritionist, and widely respected leader in evidence-based product formulation.“There’s never been a stronger need for supplement transparency. NutriSelect is raising the bar with science-backed evaluations that consumers and practitioners alike can trust.”• Dr. Tim Ziegenfuss, PhD, CSCS, FISSN – CEO of the Center for Applied Health Sciences, global expert in clinical trials and human performance.“The NutriSelect platform aligns with my mission to advance applied research in the supplement space and turn that science into practical solutions that benefit real people.”• Dr. Jacqueline Jacques, ND – Naturopathic doctor, wellness industry expert, and advisor to leading healthcare companies.“What excites me about NutriSelect is how it bridges scientific evidence with consumer empowerment—creating a smarter path forward for personalized wellness.”• Dr. Elijah McCarthy, ND – Director Product Development Irwin Naturals, naturopathic doctor, and advocate for integrative health models powered by tech.“NutriSelect’s approach doesn’t just personalize—it optimizes. By matching consumers to products through clinically relevant data, we have the potential to reshape health outcomes at scale.”A Word from the Founder:“Each of these advisors represents the highest integrity in science, medicine, and innovation,” said Dr. Bill Clark, Founder and CEO. “This team strengthens our commitment to bringing credibility to the supplement industry and giving consumers the confidence they’ve long deserved.”With NutriSelect’s consumer-facing app launching soon, the SAB will play an instrumental role in ensuring its AI engine and recommendations meet rigorous scientific standards.Visit NutriSelect to learn more and join the movement for evidence-based, intelligent wellness.About NutriSelect.ai, Inc.Founded by Dr. Bill Clark, PhD — chemist, inventor, and Top 100 Innovators & Entrepreneurs designee — NutriSelect.ai is a patent-pending, AI-powered platform delivering Precision Supplement Intelligence™. The system provides personalized, science-backed supplement recommendations by evaluating products through clinical evidence, biomarker alignment, and transparency standards. With integrated real-time health progress tracking and actionable wellness insights, NutriSelect empowers consumers to take control of their health, make confident choices, and optimize their long-term well-being.NutriSelect is currently raising its pre-seed round and has been featured in NutraIngredients-USA, The Top 100 Innovators & Entrepreneurs for 2025, and the Founder Sense podcast. Email investment inquiries to Dr. Bill Clark.

