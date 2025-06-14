UPDATE #1: Saint Albans Barracks / Two Car Motor Vehicle Crash with Injuries

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A2004093

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: June 13, 2025, at approximately 1903 hours

STREET: Tyler Branch Rd

TOWN: Enosburgh

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Duffy Hill Road

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop surface

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Juvenile

AGE: 17

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2002

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Camry

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end contact damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Cody Paradee

AGE: 32

HELMET: Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson

VEHICLE MODEL: Sportster 883 Low

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Contact damage to the side of the motorcycle

INJURIES: Serious injuries

HOSPITAL: The University of Vermont Medical Center (UVMMC)

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On June 13, 2025, at approximately 1903 hours, members of the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a reported two-car motor vehicle crash in the area of Tyler Branch Road and Duffy Hill Road in the Town of Enosburgh. A preliminary investigation has revealed that Vehicle 2, driven by Cody Paradee (32), was traveling north on Duffy Hill Road. Vehicle 2 then collided with Vehicle 1, which was traveling west on Tyler Branch Road and was being operated by a juvenile.

Paradee sustained serious injuries and was flown to the University of Vermont Medical Center. The investigation into this matter is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.



