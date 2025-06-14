Dr. Vicki Wright Hamilton Graces the Cover of TAP-IN Magazine and Wins Global Consulting Award

Dr. Vicki Wright Hamilton featured on the June 2025 cover of TAP-IN Magazine, highlighting her role in The Leadership Experience All-Star Tour and her advocacy for HBCUs and mental wellness. Dr. Vicki Wright Hamilton honored with the Business Growth Strategist Woman of the Year – Consulting (USA) award at the 2025 FLUXX Awards in Hong Kong. Dr. Vicki Wright Hamilton holding her award plaque at the 2025 FLUXX Awards in Hong Kong, where she was recognized as the Business Growth Strategist Woman of the Year – Consulting (USA).

Dr. Vicki Wright Hamilton covers TAP-IN Magazine and receives global FLUXX award for her leadership in digital transformation, entrepreneurship, and coaching.

When you're called to lead, it’s never about just one moment. It’s about creating spaces where others can thrive.” — Dr. Vicki Wright Hamilton

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Vicki Wright Hamilton, an award-winning transformation strategist, is celebrating two major milestones this month: a global consulting award and a national magazine cover. Named the Business Growth Strategist Woman of the Year – Consulting (USA) by FLUXX, a prestigious international organization recognizing industry excellence, Dr. Hamilton accepted the award during a global ceremony held in Hong Kong.At the same time, she is featured as the cover story in TAP-IN Magazine’s June 2025 issue, spotlighting her leadership journey, entrepreneurial impact, and legacy as a changemaker. The feature explores her values of purpose-driven success, digital innovation, and uplifting others through empowerment and strategy.📖 Read her full feature on page 8:As Founder and CEO of VWH Consulting , Dr. Hamilton brings over two decades of experience advising Fortune 100 corporations, government agencies, and entrepreneurs. Her firm is built around three strategic pillars that deliver measurable transformation:🔹 Digital DisruptorHelping companies navigate AI integration, digital transformation, and change management with agility and purpose.🔹 CEO BlueprintEmpowering small business owners and entrepreneurs to double or triple revenue through digital roadmaps, low- and no-cost strategies, and sustainable growth coaching.🔹 Unstoppable YouGuiding professionals through leadership development, career transitions, and personal growth to unlock their full potential.These pillars form the foundation of Dr. Hamilton’s work — helping organizations and individuals transition from reactive to strategic, with long-term growth at the center.In addition to her consulting work, Dr. Hamilton is a product creator and advocate for holistic success. She launched Decisions Decisions™: Your Path, Your Growth, a scenario-based board game designed to sharpen strategic thinking and adaptability. She is also the founder of Vicktorious Skin, a wellness-focused skincare line created for high-performing professionals who prioritize both self-care and excellence. Both products are available in Vicki’s shop on her website.Dr. Hamilton is also the creator and executive producer of Diary of Successful Black Single Mothers, a documentary and anthology honoring stories of resilience and empowerment. She hosts The Ignite Show, where she interviews industry leaders on business, innovation, and personal growth.Her TAP-IN Magazine cover story highlights her HBCU legacy, her experiences on The Leadership Experience All-Star Tour, and her belief in using business as a platform for lasting impact. From advising boardrooms to mentoring emerging leaders, Dr. Hamilton continues to shape the future of leadership — with heart, strategy, and purpose.To learn more about VWH Consulting, book Dr. Hamilton as a keynote speaker, or explore her services and product offerings, visit her website or connect through her media channels.

Experience Dr. Vicki Wright Hamilton: Inspiring Leadership & Decision-Making Speaker

