Dr. Vicki Wright Hamilton Celebrates Monumental March with International Keynotes, Media Features & Documentary Premiere

Dr. Vicki Wright Hamilton — CEO, Strategic Business & Leadership Coach, Speaker, Author, and Director — known for helping leaders and entrepreneurs grow with clarity, confidence, and strategy. Dr. Vicki Wright Hamilton leading a hybrid executive workshop at Cisco, guiding participants through a live Vevox poll on leadership styles and personal growth. Dr. Vicki Wright Hamilton featured on the March 2025 cover of Speakers Magazine, recognized for her leadership as a Strategic Business & Leadership Coach, Author, and Filmmaker during Women’s Business Month.

A powerful March: Dr. Vicki Wright Hamilton debuts her film, leads in Paris, and inspires across media, business, and global stages.

March, during Women’s History Month, reminded me that true leadership is about visibility, service, and creating space for others to rise.” — Dr. Vicki Wright Hamilton

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Vicki began the month in Paris, delivering a keynote at the WYN Conference on International Women’s Day (March 8) to a global audience of changemakers and leaders. Her message centered on legacy-building, self-definition, and leadership through personal truth.She was also featured as the March cover story of Speakers Magazine , which spotlighted her work as a transformation strategist and business coach helping executives and entrepreneurs grow through innovation, purpose, and confidence.Back in the U.S., she facilitated a private executive leadership workshop for Cisco titled “Building Executive Presence and Owning Your Superpower.” The session equipped leaders to identify their strengths, refine how they show up in high-stakes meetings, and align influence with intention. The experience bridged her Unstoppable You and Digital Disruptor pillars, showcasing her approach to helping organizations develop confident, strategic leaders.On March 20, Dr. Vicki premiered her debut documentary,Diary of Successful Black Single Mothers, a powerful exploration of resilience and identity through the lens of motherhood. The film centers real stories from women navigating work, family, and visibility with strength and vulnerability. The premiere was met with standing ovations and wide praise.The following day, on March 21, she released the companion anthology book by the same name — Diary of Successful Black Single Mothers — now available on Amazon. The book gives written voice to the women featured in the documentary, creating a powerful platform that blends storytelling, reflection, and legacy.Just before the premiere, Rolling Out Magazine profiled Vicki’s work on the project, celebrating her impact as an executive producer and creative visionary.On March 22, she debuted her first board game, Decisions Decisions™ , at WIT YOPro Night — sharing the game with the Women in Technology community. The game empowers players to navigate real-world workplace scenarios in business, personal, leadership, and financial growth zones. The event was met with strong enthusiasm and helped launch the game’s next phase of development.Capping off the month, Vicki was named one of The 10 Most Influential Women Business Coaches to Watch in 2025 by Insight Magazine, honoring her work helping entrepreneurs and executives scale their businesses and navigate transition with strategy and focus.About Dr. Vicki Wright HamiltonDr. Vicki Wright Hamilton is an executive strategist, speaker, author, and media producer with over 40 years of experience leading digital transformation and leadership growth. She is the founder of VWH Consulting, a boutique strategy firm built on three core pillars:Digital Disruptor – Helping corporations drive innovation through AI, tech adoption, and change managementCEO Blueprint – Supporting entrepreneurs in scaling their businesses with low-cost, high-impact strategiesUnstoppable You – Empowering professionals during leadership transitions and personal reinventionWhether she’s facilitating transformation in boardrooms, building frameworks for growth, or amplifying powerful stories through media, Dr. Vicki continues to lead with empathy, clarity, and purpose.Learn more: www.vickiwrighthamilton.com

Diary of Successful Black Single Mothers | Official Documentary Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.