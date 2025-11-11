Amplified Voices Acquires Streaming Rights to 'Diary of Successful Black Single Mothers'

Diary of Successful Black Single Mothers is now streaming exclusively on Amplified Voices TV via Roku.

I want to emphasize my community passion of love. This film was created to uplift, to connect, and to make every Black single mother feel seen.” — Dr. Vicki Wright Hamilton

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The acclaimed documentary Diary of Successful Black Single Mothers , created and directed by Dr. Vicki Wright Hamilton , is now officially available for streaming on Amplified Voices TV, the digital content division of Superadio. The platform, which is accessible via Roku, features original stories that center culture, identity, and impact. This release marks a significant milestone for a project focused on elevating real and often unheard voices.The film explores the personal journeys of Black single mothers who have persevered through economic, emotional, and social adversity to build meaningful, purpose-driven lives. Each story provides insight into how these women transformed obstacles into opportunities and redefined what success means on their own terms. Through documentary-style visuals, interviews, and reflections, the project gives a human voice to narratives that are frequently oversimplified or ignored by traditional media.Originally premiering in Atlanta at a red carpet event earlier this year, the film was met with standing ovations and enthusiastic community support. The in-person premiere included networking, a post-film discussion, and distribution of a companion anthology. The anthology features written contributions from the women in the film and offers an extended opportunity to engage with their experiences through essays and first-person storytelling. Together, the film and book offer a powerful platform for healing, visibility, and empowerment.Now that the film is streaming nationwide on Amplified Voices TV, it has the potential to reach a wider audience of viewers who may relate to, support, or simply want to better understand the realities of Black single motherhood. The content is both emotional and informative, and it aims to shift perceptions, invite dialogue, and celebrate the resilience of women who navigate parenthood, work, and community life independently.Dr. Vicki Wright Hamilton is known for her work in leadership coaching, business transformation, and strategic communication. Her decision to create this documentary stems from years of working with professionals who carry stories that are not reflected in dominant cultural narratives. Her passion for community, storytelling, and love-based leadership is at the center of this project. The release of this film represents a continued commitment to elevating the voices of those who are often left out of mainstream discussions.Amplified Voices TV was selected as the distribution partner for this project due to its growing reputation as a platform for original and inclusive storytelling. The service is known for offering a mix of documentaries, interviews, and series that challenge societal norms and amplify perspectives from underrepresented communities.As of November 3, 2025, viewers can access Diary of Successful Black Single Mothers exclusively through Amplified Voices TV on Roku. The film is recommended for individuals, educators, community organizations, and anyone interested in learning more about the lived experiences of Black single mothers.For more information about the documentary and the companion anthology, visit https://vickiwrighthamilton.com/documentary

Diary of Successful Black Single Mothers | Official Documentary Trailer

