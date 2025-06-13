MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, June 2, 2025, to Monday, June 9, 2025

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, June 2, 2025, through Monday, June 9, 2025, MPD detectives and officers recovered 53 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, June 2, 2025

A Smith & Wesson M&P40 Shield .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 53-year-old Edlandis Lamont Branch, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm. CCN: 25-082-346

Tuesday, June 3, 2025

A Canik Mete SFT 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of First Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Marlon Ricardo Hill, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Tampering with Physical Evidence. CCN: 25-083-015

A Palmetto State Armory Dagger Micro 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1800 block of Benning Road, Northeast. CCN: 25-083-072

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of O Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Shamarr L. Lancaster, of Clinton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Reckless Driving, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-083-132

A ZCS 755P-01 9mm caliber handgun, a Kel-Tec Sub-2000 rifle, a Ruger Precision .308 caliber rifle, a Mossberg ATI 12-gauge shotgun, and a Springfield Armory Saint .556 caliber rifle were recovered in the 1000 block of Bryant Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 46-year-old Ato Ocran, of Northeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Destruction of Property, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-083-143

Wednesday, June 4, 2025

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Dwayne Bean, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-083-451

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Langston Lane, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Calvin Adams, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons, Bench Warrant, Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-083-462

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Sidney Rogers, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, National Firearms Act, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, Leaving after Colliding – Property Dagame, Operation of All-Terrain Vehicles and Dirt Bikes, Fleeing, Resisting Arrest, Destruction of Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-083-555

A Zastava M-92PV 7.62x39 caliber rifle was recovered in the 4200 block of Fourth Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-083-564

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Michigan Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Tony Jones, of Northwest, D.C., for Endangerment with a Firearm, Destruction of Property, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Unlawful Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-083-641

A Sig Sauer P-320 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1700 block of Taylor Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-083-653

A Taurus Millennium .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2500 block of 14th Street, Northeast. CCN: 25-083-670

Thursday, June 5, 2025

A Sig Sauer .223 caliber rifle was recovered in the 3200 28th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Rashaad Petite, of Southeast, D.C., for Receiving Stolen Property, Fugitive from Justice, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 25-083-784

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Second Street, Northeast. CCN: 25-083-890

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Chesapeake Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 25-083-916

A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun and a Ruger .380 caliber handgun were recovered in the 2700 block of 33rd Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Jacob Smith, of Milwaukee, WI, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-083-998

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Reco Rivers, II, of Beltsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Robbery, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-084-099

An Umarex XBG BB gun was recovered in the 3100 block of 16th Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-084-105

A Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Ninth Street & R Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Joshua Alexander Jackson, of Triangle, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-084-236

Friday, June 6, 2025

A Springfield Armory XD-40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Fourth Street, Northeast. CCN: 25-084-465

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Division Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Devante Eugene Oliver, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-084-602

A Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 25-084-632

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a handgun were recovered in the 1100 block of Second Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Gregory Jerome Williams, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Counterfeit Tags, Counterfeit Vehicle Docs, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-084-700

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of U Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-084-728

Saturday, June 7, 2025

A Sig Sauer P-320 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of T Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-084-843

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 900 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Delonte Antionio Brown, of no fixed address, for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, National Firearms Act, Destruction of Property, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-084-905

An FNH FN 509 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Dumfries, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-085-325

Sunday, June 8, 2025

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Vermont Avenue and U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Kyrie Harrison, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, National Firearms Act, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-085-347

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, an Armalite AR-15 assault rifle, an Anderson AR-15 assault rifle, a Glock handgun, and an FNH FN 509 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1700 block of Galen Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-085-370

A Ruger P-89 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of A Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 47-year-old Rodney Anderson Clarke, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 25-085-404

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Gilonni Coleman, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-085-462

A Roman Arms Draco 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of 17th Street & K Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Franklin Alexander Castro Mendoza, of Silver Spring, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 25-085-471

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Lower Service Court, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Maurice Ramey Shabazz, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-085-609

A Springfield Armory XPS-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Langston Terrace, Northeast. The following people were13-year- arrested: 25-year-old Joshua Butts, of Northeast, D.C., and 23-year-old Bryanna Robinson, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 25-085-690

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield EZ .380 caliber handgun were recovered in the 300 block of 50th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Torey Lewis Shields, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Unlawful Entry, Contempt – Condition of Release Violation, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-085-753

A Springfield Armory XPS-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Langston Terrace, Northeast. CCN: 25-085-832

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 200 block of V Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Orin Brown, of Mount Rainer, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 25-085-874

Monday, June 9, 2025

A Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5400 block of First Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Kody Fluellyn, of Northeast, D.C., for Simple Assault, Destruction of Property, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-085-924

A Ruger P-97DC .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Julian Unique, of Southeast, D.C., Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Bench Warrant. CCN: 25-085-936

A Century Arms Draco 7.62x39mm caliber rifle was recovered in the 1100 block of First Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Arionna Michelle Patrick, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Simple Assault, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Threats to do Bodily Harm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 25-086-143

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Euclid Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-086-497

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of 16th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 46-year-old Terrel Leon Lane, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 25-086-541

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover illegal firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers illegal firearms with the assistance of anonymous is made through MPD’s anonymous tips line. Anyone who has information regarding illegal firearms should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal firearm.

###