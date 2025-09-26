MPD Releases Additional Images of Outstanding Northwest Homicide Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is releasing additional images of the third and final suspect wanted in the shooting death of an intern working for a member of the United States House of Representatives.

On Monday, June 30, 2025, at approximately 10:28 p.m., Third District officers responded to the sound of gunshots in the 1200 block of 7th Street, Northwest. Officers located one adult male unconscious, and an adult female and a 16-year-old male conscious and breathing suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded and transported all three victims to area hospitals.

On Tuesday, July 1, 2025, after all lifesaving measures failed, the adult male victim succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. The decedent has been identified as 21-year-old Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, of Granby, Massachusetts.

On Friday, September 5, 2025, pursuant to DC Superior Court arrest warrants, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) arrested 17-year-old Kelvin Thomas of Southeast, DC, and 17-year-old Jailen Lucas of Northwest, DC. Both are charged as adults under Title 16 with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

The investigation has identified the final suspect as, 18-year-old Naqwan Antonio Lucas. Lucas is wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant for First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

Photos of Lucas can be seen below:

Anyone who has knowledge of the whereabouts of Naqwan Lucas should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. In partnership with the Metropolitan Police Department, an additional $15,000 has been offered by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, and an additional $10,000 has been offered by the United States Marshals Service, bringing the total possible reward amount up to $50,000.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank community members who provided information in this case. MPD also extends its gratitude to our partners at the FBI Washington Field Office and the United States Marshals Service for their assistance throughout this investigation.

CCN: 25098367

###