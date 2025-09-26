MPD Arrests Juvenile for Seven Offenses

The Metropolitan Police announces the arrest of a suspect in connection to four carjackings, two robberies, and an assault that occurred earlier this month in Southeast.

Unarmed Carjacking : On Friday, September 12, 2025, at approximately 6:27 a.m., the victim was sitting in his car in the 1600 block of Fort Dupont Street, Southeast, when three suspects approached him and pulled him out of his car. The suspects then fled in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. CCN 25139402

: On Friday, September 12, 2025, at approximately 6:27 a.m., the victim was sitting in his car in the 1600 block of Fort Dupont Street, Southeast, when three suspects approached him and pulled him out of his car. The suspects then fled in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. Simple Assault : On Friday, September 12, 2025, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the victim was in the 3200 block of Buena Vista Terrace, Southeast, when the victim’s girlfriend became involved in a verbal dispute with two suspects. The two suspects then assaulted the victim before fleeing. CCN 25139711

: On Friday, September 12, 2025, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the victim was in the 3200 block of Buena Vista Terrace, Southeast, when the victim’s girlfriend became involved in a verbal dispute with two suspects. The two suspects then assaulted the victim before fleeing. Robbery (Fear) : On Sunday, September 13, 2025, at approximately 9:30 p.m., the victim was walking in the 2400 block of 33rd Street, Southeast, when two suspects approached her and demanded she give up her property. The victim complied, and the suspects fled with the victim’s property. CCN 25140431

: On Sunday, September 13, 2025, at approximately 9:30 p.m., the victim was walking in the 2400 block of 33rd Street, Southeast, when two suspects approached her and demanded she give up her property. The victim complied, and the suspects fled with the victim’s property. Armed Carjacking : On Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at approximately 2:41 p.m., the victim was sitting on his scooter in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast, when the suspect approached the victim with a knife. The victim was able to safely flee on foot. The suspect fled on the victim’s scooter. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. CCN 25141873

: On Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at approximately 2:41 p.m., the victim was sitting on his scooter in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast, when the suspect approached the victim with a knife. The victim was able to safely flee on foot. The suspect fled on the victim’s scooter. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. Armed Robbery : On Thursday, September 18, 2025, at approximately 10:47 a.m., the victim was walking in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast, when the first suspect approached the victim with a knife. The suspect demanded that the victim give up his property. The second suspect went through the victim’s pockets and took his property. The suspects then fled. CCN 25142767

: On Thursday, September 18, 2025, at approximately 10:47 a.m., the victim was walking in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast, when the first suspect approached the victim with a knife. The suspect demanded that the victim give up his property. The second suspect went through the victim’s pockets and took his property. The suspects then fled. Armed Carjacking : On Thursday, September 18, 2025, at approximately 5:55 p.m., the victim was operating his scooter in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast, when the suspect approached him and brandished a knife. The victim was able to take the knife from the suspect, and the suspect fled on foot without obtaining the victim’s scooter. CCN 25142988

: On Thursday, September 18, 2025, at approximately 5:55 p.m., the victim was operating his scooter in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast, when the suspect approached him and brandished a knife. The victim was able to take the knife from the suspect, and the suspect fled on foot without obtaining the victim’s scooter. Unarmed Carjacking: On Thursday, September 18, 2025, at approximately 7:22 p.m., the victim was sitting on his scooter in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast, when the suspect attempted to pull the victim off his scooter. The victim was able to retain possession of his scooter, and the suspect fled on foot with the victim’s keys. CCN 25142990

On Wednesday, September 24, 2025, detectives arrested a 15-year-old male, of no fixed address, and charged him with the above offenses.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###