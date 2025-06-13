Middle East: ICRC calls for de-escalation and protection of civilians amid rising tensions

Civilians in the Middle East have borne the brunt of repeated crises for decades. What they need most is a respite from armed violence. It is imperative for all actors to prioritize de-escalation and the preservation of human life and dignity. The ICRC urges all parties involved to adhere to IHL, taking constant care to spare the civilian population, civilians and civilian objects.

Beyond legal obligations, decisive political action is needed to scale back hostilities that will lead to further suffering and destruction. Urgent diplomatic steps must be taken to bring back stability and safeguard lives.

In all conflict-affected areas, we continue engaging with parties to remind them of their obligations under IHL to ensure civilians, medical personnel, and civilian objects, including essential services are protected. We are committed to working with our Red Cross Red Crescent Movement partners who have activated emergency preparedness and response teams on the ground and are responding to humanitarian needs.

The time to act is now—to prevent further suffering and uphold the fundamental principles of humanity.