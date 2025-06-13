Weekly Traffic Update: June 13, 2025
W 3rd St. to close at Michigan St. for concrete work
Beginning Monday, June 16, contractors will close W 3rd St. on both the east and west sides of Michigan St. to complete the installation of concrete in the intersection.
The City anticipates this closure to end Monday, June 23, pending weather or other delays.
To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.
Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org
