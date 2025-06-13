Submit Release
News Search

There were 529 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,087 in the last 365 days.

Weekly Traffic Update: June 13, 2025

W 3rd St. to close at Michigan St. for concrete work

Beginning Monday, June 16, contractors will close W 3rd St. on both the east and west sides of Michigan St. to complete the installation of concrete in the intersection.

The City anticipates this closure to end Monday, June 23, pending weather or other delays.

 

 

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Weekly Traffic Update: June 13, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more