Governor Newsom: Trump handed over Californians’ personal information to Homeland Security, a dangerous violation of privacy

Sacramento, California – Governor Gavin Newsom today slammed the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for reportedly providing Medicaid beneficiary information to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). According to the Associated Press, “President Donald Trump’s administration this week provided deportation officials with personal data — including the immigration status — on millions of Medicaid enrollees, a move that could make it easier to locate people as part of his sweeping immigration crackdown.”

“We deeply value the privacy of all Californians. This action by the federal government has implications for every person on Medicaid, but it is especially alarming for our immigrants and American mixed-status families who are already under relentless, indiscriminate attack by this administration. The federal government continues to instill fear across this nation and shroud its continued violation of Americans’ privacy rights in propaganda.

“Sharing Medicaid beneficiary information with the Department of Homeland Security – which is itself legally dubious – will jeopardize the safety, health, and security of those who will undoubtedly be targeted by this abuse, and Americans more broadly. Federal law requires emergency care to be provided to all to save lives, and the federal government helps pay for it for low-income individuals, regardless of immigration status. Every state should be concerned about this data sharing and its implications for the safety and health of its communities. We will continue to vigorously defend Californians’ privacy rights and explore all avenues to protect their information and safety.”

Governor Gavin Newsom