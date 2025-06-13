Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Hearings on June 24, July 8 and 15, 2025

MARYLAND, June 13 - For Immediate Release: Friday, June 13, 2025

The County Council will hold public hearings to receive testimony on new items introduced to the Council as follows:

June 24, 2025 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is June 23 at 2 p.m.

July 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is July 7 at 2 p.m.

The Council will hold an additional hearing on a resolution regarding the creation of Development District and Tax Increment Financing District - White Oak. The IDs for the parcels comprising the proposed development district are: 05-00256223, 05-00256052, 05-00256212, 05-01648333, 05-03644917, 05-00279270, 05-02092625, 05-03635068. The developer is proposing to build a maximum of 4,708 housing units and 2,638,200 gross square feet of nonresidential space.

July 15, 2025 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is July 14 at 2 p.m.

Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 25-08 , Exemptions - Landscape Contractor, would require conditional use approval for certain landscape contractors in the RC zone after more than one violation notice is issued for enlargement or expansion, and generally amend the exemption requirements for landscape contractors in the RC zone in operation prior to October 31, 2014.

Corrective Map Amendment (CMA) H-158, 7979 Old Georgetown Road, would correct a technical error in the zoning for Lot 11, Block A of the Samuel T. Robertson's Addition to Bethesda, within the 2017 Bethesda Downtown Plan, located at 7979 Old Georgetown Road. A copy of the application and maps may be examined at https://tinyurl.com/CORRECTIVE-MAP-AMENDMENT-H-158.

A full list of upcoming public hearings is available on the Council Calendar. Review the public hearing frequently asked questions for additional information.

To testify in-person or remotely during a live public hearing at the Council Office Building, residents need to preregister on the Council's web page. Residents may also choose to provide pre-recorded testimony in written, audio or video formats or submit testimony by mail.

Send testimony by mail to County Council, 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850; or residents may sign up to testify remotely by phone (call 240-777-7803 for information). To express an opinion call 240-777-7900.

Under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the Montgomery County Council provides reasonable accommodations to ensure that people with disabilities have an equal opportunity to testify at public hearings. Email [email protected] or call the public hearing line (240-777-7803) at least five business days prior to the public hearing date to request an ADA accommodation (MD Relay - Dial 711 or 800-201-7165).

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Public hearings will be televised live by County Cable Montgomery (CCM) on Xfinity channels 6 and 996, RCN channels 6 and 1056; and FiOS channel 30. Also available live via streaming through the Council website, Facebook Live (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil or @ConcejodelCondadodeMontgomery), or YouTube (@MoCoCouncilMD).

How to Sign Up for Public Hearings

The Stay Council Connected video series is a step-by-step guide to navigating the Montgomery County Council that offers instructions for residents.