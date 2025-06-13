Council President Stewart to Hold Media Availability on June 16 at 12 p.m.

MARYLAND, June 13 - For Immediate Release: Friday, June 13, 2025

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 13, 2025—On Monday, June 16 at 12 p.m., Montgomery County Council President Kate Stewart will hold a media availability to discuss Council matters, including new legislation scheduled to be introduced during Tuesday’s Council session.

Council President Stewart will discuss a new property tax credit she is introducing for daycare and childcare providers. The new legislation would expand eligibility and increase the amount of the tax credit for improvements to property for childcare or daycare services.

Stewart will also highlight a bill that she is co-leading with Councilmembers Natali Fani-González and Sidney Katz, that would require labor peace agreements on hotel development projects with Montgomery County’s economic participation. This new measure would bring the County in line with neighboring jurisdictions and industry norms in the hospitality and tourism sector.

Additionally, Stewart will preview a report that will be released by the Office of Legislative Oversight about the availability of youth behavioral health care. This report, which will be released on June 17, will describe the issues facing behavioral health systems in the United States and summarize demographic data on youth and the the behavioral health workforce in the County.

The Council president’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media. The public can view the media availability on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).

Members of the news media must RSVP before 11 a.m. on June 12 to Lucia Jimenez at [email protected] to receive the Zoom login information.

