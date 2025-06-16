Anticimex Enters Texas with Acquisitions of SafeHaven Pest Control, Abby’s Pest & Termite, and Metro Guard Pest Control

Anticimex, a global leader in modern, eco-friendly pest control solutions.

We are thrilled to welcome SafeHaven, Abby’s, and Metro Guard to the Anticimex family. We look forward to building on all three companies’ expertise and reputation to continue our growth in Texas.” — Steve Nylund, President of Anticimex North America

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anticimex, a global leader in pest control, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Safe Haven Pest Control, a third-generation pest control company established in 1955, based in Garland, Texas. Included in this acquisition is Abby’s Pest & Termite Services based in Cleburne, TX.Additionally, they are equally pleased to share news of the acquisition of Metro Guard Termite & Pest Control, founded in 1991 and located in Hurst, TX.These strategic acquisition marks Anticimex's entry into the Texas pest control market, further strengthening its position as a leading provider of innovative and sustainable pest control solutions."We are thrilled to welcome SafeHaven, Abby’s, and Metro Guard to the Anticimex family," said Steve Nylund, President of Anticimex North America. "Entering the Texas market is a significant milestone for us, and we look forward to building on all three companies’ expertise and reputation to continue our growth in Texas."“This business has always been about people—our team, our customers, and the community we serve,” said Michael Bosco, owner of SafeHaven & Abby’s. “As a third-generation family business with a legacy dating back to 1955, my heart was set on finding a partner who would honor that history. Through my involvement with NPMA Academy and PestWorld, I had the opportunity to meet and engage with many Anticimex team members. Those experiences confirmed what I already felt—this was the only organization I could truly see myself partnering with.”Brothers David and Darren Lowe, sellers of Metro Guard expressed their excitement about the acquisition. "We chose to sell to Anticimex because of their commitment to innovation and their vision for the future of pest control," said David Lowe. "We believe this partnership will be the best fit for our teams and customers."Anticimex’s entry into Texas coincides with the Texas Pest Expo, the largest annual gathering of pest control operators in Texas, at which Anticimex will be in attendance to explore further opportunities for collaboration and growth throughout Texas and beyond.Paul Giannamore and Franco Villanueva-Meyer of The Potomac Company acted as exclusive financial advisors to Metro Guard in their transaction.For more information about Anticimex and its innovative pest control solutions, please visit: https://www.us.anticimex.com About AnticimexAnticimex is a global leader in pest control, driving the transformation from reactive to preventive pest control services through innovation in environmentally friendly and digital solutions. By means of in-depth biology expertise, 90 years of service experience, and its digital SMART offering, the company is creating healthier environments for commercial and residential customers worldwide.Committed to sustainability, Anticimex protects biodiversity, reduces pest-borne disease risks, and minimizes food and property loss. Operating in 22 countries with 12,000 employees, the company celebrates nine decades of continuous growth with total revenues of SEK 16.9 billion in 2024.Contact:Steve NylundPresident - North AmericaAnticimexEmail: Steve.Nylund@anticimex.comJonathan SimmonsMarket Leader TexasAnticimexEmail: Jonathan.simmons@axtexas.comBrett KofskyVP M&A North AmericaAnticimexEmail: bret.kofsky@anticimex.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.