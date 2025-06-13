FDLE: Dozens arrested in statewide retail theft operations

For Immediate Release

June 13, 2025

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Members of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s (FDLE) Organized Retail Crime Initiative participated in a National Organized Retail Crime Blitz coordinated by Attorney General James Uthemeier’s Office of Statewide Prosecution, targeting criminals and organized crime rings who prey on retailers. The blitz resulted in 44 arrests – including three illegal aliens – and law enforcement recovering more than $207,000 in stolen assets.

This nationwide initiative allows retailers, organized retail crime associations, law enforcement and prosecutors to disrupt and dismantle local organized retail crime gangs in a collaborative effort.

“Due to great coordination among our state law enforcement and Florida Organized Retail Crime Exchange, 44 criminals were arrested as part of a nationwide organized retail theft blitz,” said Attorney General James Uthmeier. “The rule of law means something in Florida; this is another example of our state working with law enforcement to stop criminals.”

FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said, “FDLE was proud to take part in the National Organized Retail Crime Blitz in support of Attorney General James Uthemeier’s initiative to crack down on retail crime across the state. We are a law and order state, and together with our local and state partners are committed to protecting Florida’s businesses and communities.”

During the multi-day operations, FDLE joined law enforcement agencies and retailers from across the state to take down these criminals. The suspects stole a range of merchandise, from personal grooming products to clothing to sporting goods to home repair tools and supplies. Charges include shoplifting, petit theft, fraudulent returns, drug possession and trespassing.

This statewide operation was a joint effort conducted by FDLE, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Altamonte Springs Police Department, Gainesville Police Department, Orlando Police Department, Sanford Police Department, Sunrise Police Department and Tallahassee Police Department.



