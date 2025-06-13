Governor Kotek, Oregon State Police Superintendent Codding Issue Statement Ahead of Weekend Demonstrations

Salem, OR – Today, Governor Tina Kotek and Oregon State Police Superintendent Casey Codding issued a statement ahead of the weekend at which time several pre-planned demonstrations throughout the state are expected to take place in opposition to the Trump Administration.

Governor Kotek said:

“I support Oregonians’ right to peacefully demonstrate – it is a cornerstone of American democracy. Please know I will do everything in our power to protect the rights and safety of our residents – including the rights and safety of our immigrant communities.

“Violence, harm to public safety workers, destruction of property, or any illegal activity whatsoever will not be tolerated. State and local law enforcement have my full support to hold individuals who cross these lines accountable.

“Furthermore, we know these acts undermine the very values we are striving to uphold in Oregon and fracture our communities in the process. We are asking all Oregonians to remain safe, vigilant and to report any criminal activity.”

Superintendent Casey Codding said:

“The Oregon State Police will be working with our partners across the state to protect your rights and safety throughout the weekend. We are asking our communities to partner with us in this endeavor.”

##