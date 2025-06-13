General Contractor Selected For The New Grenfell Long-Term Care Project

CANADA, June 13 - Released on June 13, 2025

PCL Construction Management Inc. has been selected through a two-stage procurement process as the successful team to deliver the new 33-bed Grenfell Long-Term Care (LTC) Home.

"The Grenfell Long-Term Care Home is a vital investment in the infrastructure that supports our residents," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister David Marit said. "Selecting a general contractor is the first step in providing a modern, accessible long-term care home for Saskatchewan residents in Grenfell and surrounding areas."

"We are very pleased to have a team in place for the Grenfell Long-Term Care project and construction can soon begin," Rural and Remote Health Minister Lori Carr said. "Thank you to the foundation and the community for your continued support and commitment to bringing this important facility to life."

PCL Construction was chosen to lead the construction project following a two-stage procurement process. The new LTC home will include two spa tub rooms, a commercial kitchen, common living and dining spaces, administrative areas, a maintenance garage and parking stalls.

“I am so pleased to see the new 33-bed Grenfell Long-Term Care Home move forward,” MLA for Moosomin-Montmartre and Legislative Secretary to the Ministers of Health Kevin Weedmark said. "I am happy to see this investment in health care in Southeast Saskatchewan. This new facility will change lives by providing long-term care in Grenfell, so more people can receive this care close to home. I thank the people of Grenfell and area, and the local health care foundation, for the work they have done to move this project forward. I am excited to see the difference this facility will make in people’s lives when it opens in 2027.”

"We are incredibly proud to have been awarded the Grenfell Long-Term Care project," PCL Construction District Manager Mike Zurowski said. "This facility will be a cornerstone for the community, providing essential care and comfort for years to come. It is an honour to work alongside SaskBuilds and Procurement on such a meaningful initiative, and our team is excited to bring this vision to life with the quality and dedication we are known for."

"It is very exciting that this long awaited and much needed project is going ahead to benefit the community and surrounding area," Grenfell and District Health Foundation Chair Trevor Burnham said. "We are looking forward to learning more about the final details about the project."

Owned and operated by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), the new long-term care home will be built on a vacant parcel of land at the corner of Alberta Avenue and Qu'Appelle Street in the northeast corner of Grenfell.

"This new long-term care home reflects Saskatchewan Health Authority's strong commitment to supporting seniors in living healthy, fulfilling lives and receiving care as close to home as possible," SHA CEO Andrew Will said. "With 33 new beds, this home will provide a welcoming environment for seniors in Grenfell and surrounding area, helping them stay connected to family, friends and community while receiving high-quality care."

Construction is scheduled to begin July 2025 with substantial completion by Spring 2027. Residents of the Grenfell Pioneer Home, which closed in 2018, were relocated to nearby facilities.

-30-

For more information, contact: