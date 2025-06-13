Highways Minister Kicks Off Province-Wide Summer Road Tour

CANADA, June 13 - Released on June 13, 2025

Highways Minister David Marit is going on a province-wide tour to drive the Saskatchewan road network and meet with communities to hear their highways priorities.

Marit has already visited the communities and surrounding areas of Norquay, Tisdale, Davidson, Cudworth, Elfros, Prince Albert and multiple rural municipalities.

"Discussions with the communities so far have been great for hearing about what the people in the area are seeing and what their priorities are," Marit said.

"I look forward to continuing this tour throughout the summer months, driving on the highways I am hearing about and meeting with as many people as I can on how we can best deliver the road infrastructure they need and deserve."

The road tour will continue through the summer months with plans to head to all areas of the province including the northern and the western regions.

The Ministry of Highways 2025-26 Budget of $777 million is a road map to enhance driver safety and invest in strategic infrastructure to sustain Saskatchewan's export-based economy.

With this year's budget, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $13.8 billion in transportation infrastructure since 2008, improving more than 21,800 km of highways across the province.

