Submit Release
News Search

There were 454 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 300,653 in the last 365 days.

Highways Minister Kicks Off Province-Wide Summer Road Tour

CANADA, June 13 - Released on June 13, 2025

Highways Minister David Marit is going on a province-wide tour to drive the Saskatchewan road network and meet with communities to hear their highways priorities.

Marit has already visited the communities and surrounding areas of Norquay, Tisdale, Davidson, Cudworth, Elfros, Prince Albert and multiple rural municipalities.

"Discussions with the communities so far have been great for hearing about what the people in the area are seeing and what their priorities are," Marit said.

"I look forward to continuing this tour throughout the summer months, driving on the highways I am hearing about and meeting with as many people as I can on how we can best deliver the road infrastructure they need and deserve."

The road tour will continue through the summer months with plans to head to all areas of the province including the northern and the western regions.

The Ministry of Highways 2025-26 Budget of $777 million is a road map to enhance driver safety and invest in strategic infrastructure to sustain Saskatchewan's export-based economy.

With this year's budget, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $13.8 billion in transportation infrastructure since 2008, improving more than 21,800 km of highways across the province.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Highways Minister Kicks Off Province-Wide Summer Road Tour

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more