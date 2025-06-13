STATEMENT FROM TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER BACKING ABBOTT’S DIRECT RESPONSE TO RADICAL PROTESTERS

“I fully support Governor Greg Abbott’s decisive move to deploy 5,000 Texas National Guard members and 2,000 DPS troopers across our state in response to the upcoming anti-ICE and so-called ‘No Kings’ protests.

Liberal Austin Mayor Kirk Watson does not speak for the people of Texas and his attacks on Governor Abbott are outrageous. This is about protecting Texans, defending our Capitol and other state facilities, protecting our state employees, and upholding the rule of law. I applaud the Governor for demonstrating true leadership by taking action to protect the public before chaos strikes, rather than responding after the fact. Instead of parroting leftist, Soros-generated talking points and defending those who plan to incite violence, Mayor Watson should apologize to Governor Abbott and all law-abiding Texans and leave public safety matters to the professionals.

Our message in Texas is unmistakable: Free and peaceful protest is a constitutionally protected part of American life, but if you come intending to riot, destroy property, or endanger lives, you’ll be met with consequences and will be brought to justice.

Over the weekend, President Trump deployed National Guard troops to California. That type of leadership sends a strong signal, which I fully support. We will not allow Texas to slide into the kind of lawlessness we’ve seen take hold in places like California.

I’m proud to stand with leaders like Governor Abbott and President Trump who back our law enforcement, support our National Guard, and refuse to let Texas be bullied. This is our home, and we’re going to protect it. We won’t sit idly by while radicals try to dismantle our values and ignore the rule of law.”