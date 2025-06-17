Youth Enrichment Brands Names Rob Price as CEO

Rob Price

Parent Company of School of Rock, US Sports Camps, i9 Sports and Streamline Brands Inaugurates Next Phase of Mission-Driven Growth

As we scale our impact, we’ll stay grounded in our values, invest in operational excellence, and continue to prioritize safety, accessibility, and outcomes that truly change lives.” — Rob Price, YEB CEO

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Youth Enrichment Brands (YEB), the world’s leading youth activity and enrichment platform, today announces the appointment of Rob Price as Chief Executive Officer. Comprising School of Rock US Sports Camps , i9 Sports and Streamline Brands, YEB looks to Price to further accelerate the company’s rapid growth, deepen its impact on society, and enrich the lives of its community members.Price joined YEB upon its purchase of School of Rock in 2023, after a seven year tenure as its CEO. He most recently has served as President of YEB, where he led marketing and franchise growth across all brands and oversaw the swim and music business units. Prior to School of Rock, Price led Edible Arrangements as its president through a period of meaningful growth. His professional journey also includes marketing, merchandising, CRM, e-commerce, and operational roles at CVS Pharmacy, Wawa Food Markets, and H-E-B Grocery. Price holds a BS in Applied Economics from Cornell University and earned an MBA with high distinction from Harvard Business School.“I’m honored to lead Youth Enrichment Brands at such a pivotal moment for the organization and the families we serve. Our mission transcends our fields, courts, pools, stages and classrooms. The need to help kids build confidence, character, and connection through enriching experiences has never been more important,” said Price. “As we scale our impact, we’ll stay grounded in our values, invest in operational excellence, and continue to prioritize safety, accessibility, and outcomes that truly change lives.”This leadership transition follows the successful tenure of Justin Hoeveler, who helped guide YEB’s emergence as a category leader in youth sports and activities since its inception in 2020. Hoeveler will remain an integral part of YEB’s future as President of US Sports Camps and Chief Growth Officer of YEB, focusing on enhancing strategic partnerships and building on YEB’s position as the official provider of Nike Sports Camps. Hoeveler will also continue to serve on YEB’s Board of Directors.“This next chapter for Youth Enrichment Brands is filled with opportunity, and I’m excited to continue driving growth and innovation alongside Rob and the rest of the team. Together, we’ll focus on scaling our reach, strengthening our programs, and connecting the dots across our leading youth sports businesses to enhance the experience and impact for kids, parents, and coaches,” said Hoeveler. “The future of youth enrichment is bright, and I’m proud to continue to help shape it.”YEB brands collectively serve over 1 million kids annually at more than 3,000 locations in all 50 states and 20 countries. The organization’s brands have launched groundbreaking initiatives such as the S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise at Streamline Brands and Girls Are the Future of Sports at US Sports Camps. YEB has unlocked additional innovation at i9 Sports with supplemental training programs, additional sports, and new camp options to complement its current leagues. YEB’s model has proven its strength through strong ongoing growth at School of Rock, which recently celebrated its 400th franchise and expanded international markets including Germany.Purpose-built to support businesses of this scale, YEB provides the operational infrastructure, strategic leadership, and shared resources that enable each brand to thrive, and add additional leading brands in the future. At the same time, YEB is committed to building a durable platform that serves its franchisees, partners, and team members alike. By investing in disciplined operations, strong leadership, and a culture grounded in accountability, transparency, and performance, YEB creates the conditions for long-term success.###About Youth Enrichment BrandsYouth Enrichment Brands (YEB) is the nation's leading youth activities platform. YEB's mission is to help every kid discover and develop lifelong passions. It achieves this by connecting and serving a network of companies that deliver best-in-class youth camps, music education, swim classes, and sports leagues. Youth Enrichment Brands comprises US Sports Camps, the official provider of Nike Sports Camps, School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education, Streamline Brands, the world's largest operator and franchisor of swim schools, and i9 Sports, the nation's largest multi-provider of youth sports leagues. YEB is headquartered in San Rafael, California. To learn more about YEB, visit YEB.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.