No Prejudicial Error in Broad Denial of Cross-Examination

Denying a defendant the opportunity to call and cross-examine witnesses in a hearing on a petition to renew a workplace restraining order was harmless error where the petition was based on the same evidence as the final order in the original case and other testimony offered was irrelevant to the determination of whether the request should be granted, the Fifth District Court of Appeal held yesterday.

