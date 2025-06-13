CDC adds resources to measles toolkit 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added new resources for health care providers to its Be Ready for Measles Toolkit. They include a decision tree to help providers determine when to give measles, mumps and rubella vaccinations to adults; checklists for summer camps; and immunity records templates.

There have been 1,197 confirmed cases of measles across 34 states so far this year, according to the latest data from the CDC. This year’s figure is more than four times higher than the 2024 total of 285 cases. There have been 21 outbreaks this year, and 90% of confirmed cases (1,072 of 1,197) are outbreak-associated. The vaccination status of 95% of all cases is classified as “unvaccinated or unknown.”