Summit Turnkey Kitchens and Bars Combine Fully Assembled Cabinetry With Compatible Appliances

Ready-To-Install Collection Includes Compact All-In-One Models Designed For Residential and Commercial Spaces

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Felix Storch, Inc. (FSI), A trusted supplier in the manufacturing industry since 1969, Summit Appliance, a division of FSI, is proud to announce the launch of its newest collection: Turnkey Kitchens & Bars, fully assembled cabinetry with included appliances designed to add instant convenience to any room.

Summit's new Turnkey line features three distinct models: the Mesa dry bar, the Oasis wet bar, and the Caldera kitchen. Each of these Turnkey units, available in classic white or midnight navy finish and in standard or ADA compliant height, has been crafted by Summit in their New Jersey manufacturing facilities.

The Mesa Dry Bar is a 21” deep fully assembled unit made with hardwood cabinetry and a commercial grade beverage center. It includes a built-in wine cubby, soft-close drawer, storage cabinet, and pre-installed laminate countertop. The Oasis Wet Bar builds upon the Mesa configuration by adding a stainless steel sink and faucet, allowing for expanded prep space and clean-up functionality.

For more robust needs, the Caldera Kitchen comes fully equipped for food preparation and storage. This model includes an integrated ENERGY STAR certified induction cooktop, stainless steel sink, ENERGY STAR certified refrigerator with full freezer compartment, and storage drawers, making it ideal for guesthouses, ADUs, studios, hotel suites, and break rooms where cooking and refrigeration need to be delivered in a single streamlined unit. The 115V cooktop includes a standard 3-prong plug for easy installation.

“For over 50 years, Summit has specialized in creating innovative appliances for small kitchens,” says Paul Storch, President of FSI. “With the Turnkey series, we’re combining that expertise with professional cabinetry for a drop-in solution that can transform small spaces without full construction or remodeling.”

All Turnkey models ship with the cabinetry and countertop fully assembled, and one one pallet for easy receiving and setup. Each series is available in standard 36” or ADA-complaint 34” height to further support accessibility across multiple project types. Additional customization is available, with full-sized and fully integrated modular kitchens launching later this year.

Summit’s Turnkey Kitchens & Bars are available now through a wide network of authorized distributors and retailers. For more information, visit summitappliance.com/turnkey-kitchens-bars or call 718-893-3900.

