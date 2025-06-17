Minnesota Author Releases a Practical Guide to Building a Do-It-Yourself Sauna at Home

4th edition cover Home Construction Sauna

Fourth Edition of “Sauna Build: Start to Finish” is a passion project of a sauna enthusiast

MINNEAPOLIS , MN, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Glenn Auerbach announced today that his newest book, “Sauna Build: Start to Finish, Fourth Edition is now available in print on the Sauna Times Website and on Amazon. A must-have for DIYers and sauna enthusiasts alike, this updated and expanded guide walks readers through the entire process of building an authentic sauna from first idea to final löyly without needing a Finnish bloodline or a professional contractor.

Auerbach, a longtime sauna advocate, student, and educator, has helped thousands of individuals build their own saunas through his e-book and widely followed online resources. The new print edition brings the experience full circle, offering enhanced instructions for greater clarity and confidence, updated drawings and detailed schematics and “Empathy photos” that show real builds in real-world conditions.

Whether you're building a sauna at a cabin, finishing a basement, or transforming your backyard, this guide delivers practical, tested advice in a clear, often humorous tone that makes the process feel both doable and rewarding.

“Building a sauna isn’t just about tools and lumber, it’s about creating a personal space for your own health and wellness retreat,” says Auerbach. “This book gives and empowers a roadmap to get there, through an understanding of the holy trinity of good sauna: heat, steam, and ventilation.”

More and more people are making lifestyle changes to live happier and healthier lives. The sauna is right up there at the top, in terms of adding to a home's value while at the same time, creating a space for solitude, friendship, and physical & mental wellbeing.

“Sauna Build: Start to Finish” is informed by more than a couple decades of conversations, builds, and field research in the growing sauna movement. It distills everything from layout to moisture barriers into a single, user-friendly guide.

Perfect for first timers and seasoned builders alike, the book aims to empower anyone with the desire, and a little sweat equity, to create their own authentic sauna experience.

Purchasers of the book praise it for its’ simplicity and attention to detail.

“I bought the 1st edition, and I couldn’t have built my sauna without it!!! My pages are filled with dog ears, notes and sawdust, a true treasure that I’ve shared with other sauna builders. The book gives direction and inspired me to not stop working until the sauna was completed. The book is what I sat down with after a day of building to prepare me for the day of sauna adventure and a happier, healthier life because of it!” - Steve F.

“No sauna build site is complete without this book. Required reading for anyone looking to take action towards the valiant undertaking of reaching for sauna dreams!” - Ken Zen

About Glenn Auerbach:

Glenn Auerbach has become a go-to guide in the global sauna community. Through his writing, workshops, and Sauna Talk podcast, he’s helped thousands roll up their sleeves and build their own saunas—deepening their connection to hot & cold, nature, and the pride that comes from doing it yourself.

Auerbach has been enjoying the sauna experience for over 40 years: from his first saunas in Scandinavia to building his own saunas in Minnesota. He likes to point out that now is the time when more folks can benefit from the sauna experience: health and wellness benefits, the ability to escape and replenish, and even the ‘green’ efficiency of saunas. Today is your day for a sauna. Glenn is available for interviews and media inquiries. Please contact him at saunatimes@gmail,com .

