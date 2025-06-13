Chateau Road reconstruction begins

MEDORA, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation began the Chateau Road Reconstruction project this month. The project builds on Medora Business Loop and City Section improvements to enhance traffic flow and safety. Completion is expected by June 2026, weather permitting.

Work will include paving, drainage upgrades, railroad crossing improvements, and a new shared-use path for safer walking and biking. New signage and a center turn lane will also improve overall traffic movement along the corridor.

Prep work is underway, including fencing, erosion control, stump removal, and top-soil stripping. Traffic impacts are minimal at this stage, as activity is away from the main roadway. Expect future detours to access the Musical, Medora Cemetery, and Chateau de Mores.

Motorists are advised to follow posted signs and use caution in the work zone. For updates on construction and traffic impacts, visit dot.nd.gov/MedoraBusinessLoop.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or locate the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.