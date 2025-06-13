Press Materials Available from Governor Katie Hobbs’ Visit to Flagstaff Medical Center

Phoenix, AZ – Members of the press can access pool footage, courtesy of KAFF News, from Gov. Katie Hobbs’ visit to Flagstaff Medical Center earlier today. The visit is part of Gov. Hobbs’ ongoing discussion on the consequences of cutting Medicaid funding. During her time at Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Flagstaff campus, the governor toured the facility, met with local leaders, doctors and nurses to discuss the critical impact proposed Medicaid cuts would have on Arizonans' lives.

Doctors and nurses stressed that reducing Medicaid funding would jeopardize lives and devastate communities. Hundreds of thousands of Arizonans could lose their healthcare coverage, and hospitals across the state might be forced to shut down if proposed cuts move forward in Washington.

Northern Arizona Healthcare is the largest health care organization in a region serving more than 700,000 people in rural communities across Northern Arizona.

The governor was joined by the following attendees:

Dave Cheney, president & CEO, Northern Arizona Healthcare

Robert “Bo” Cofield, DrPH, COO, Northern Arizona Healthcare

Rachel Levitan, M.D., interim chief medical officer, Northern Arizona Healthcare

Colleen Little, RN, clinical manager, pediatric ICU

Brandon Abbott, D.O., MPH, FAAP, hospitalist/pediatrics

Andrew Atiemo, M.D., interventional cardiology

Diana E. Holt, MN, RN, PPCNP-BC, pediatric nurse practitioner, Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Children’s Health Center

