Governor Katie Hobbs Acts to Cut Red Tape, Unleash Arizona Energy, and Lower Energy Costs

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs signed an Executive Order 2025-13 to cut red tape, unlock Arizona’s energy potential, and deliver lower energy costs for Arizonans. The Executive Order directs State Land to develop a report within 30 days outlining proposals to streamline and expedite processes for energy infrastructure development on state land. State Land will also be directed to identify and accelerate energy-related projects already underway.

“Arizona is on the frontlines of the American power resurgence, creating the affordable energy future,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “We have incredible potential to deliver affordable energy to every business and family who needs it. We just need to unleash it. We’re going to cut away the bureaucracy and red tape that too often holds our economy back and increase costs. With this Executive Order, we will put common sense before outdated policies and procedures and build the energy infrastructure Arizona needs.”

The Executive Order also establishes the Arizona Energy Promise Taskforce, which will develop plans to facilitate large-scale growth while preventing significant increases in Arizonans’ energy costs, expand Arizona’s clean energy economy, and identify opportunities to streamline processes to site and develop energy infrastructure projects.

In addition to establishing the Taskforce, Governor Hobbs’ Executive Order leverages state resources and directs state agencies to:

Develop an energy affordability study to identify opportunities to reduce consumers’ energy costs and expand energy affordability programs.

Analyze transportation fuel affordability and opportunities to plan for EV adoption.

Provide support for energy-related businesses impacted by changes to federal policy.

Support Tribes in advancing energy sovereignty.

Identify ways to reduce energy costs and lower energy use.

This Executive Order comes at a critical moment. Recent federal actions, including the repeal of clean energy tax credits and new obstacles delaying the deployment of solar and wind projects, have put jobs and energy developments at risk. Moreover, Arizona utilities estimate significant energy needs over the next 15 years, with some utilities projecting a 40% increase in peak demand.

“This Executive Order focuses on giving Arizona families the affordable and innovative energy future they want and deserve. It also helps Arizona continue on its trajectory to becoming an energy and manufacturing leader. The solutions that will stem from this EO come at a pivotal time, as energy costs and the uncertainty about future energy demand increase,” said Maren Mahoney, Director of the Governor’s Office of Resiliency. “It’s an honor to help lead the Arizona Energy Promise Taskforce and ensure Arizona thrives for many generations to come.”

“We appreciate Governor Hobbs' leadership in establishing the Arizona Energy Promise Taskforce to help meet the state's extraordinary demand for energy, affordably and reliably," said Jim Shandalov, NextEra Energy Resources Vice President. "Arizona's proactive approach has positioned the state as a national leader in affordable, American-made energy. As a result of this constructive approach, NextEra Energy Resources has invested more than $2.5 billion across 14 energy projects that deliver low-cost, reliable electricity across the state."

“The action Governor Hobbs took today ensures that we have the reliable energy infrastructure needed to keep Arizona building. This executive order sets a clear, strategic framework to support continued manufacturing growth, reduce barriers to new energy projects, and make sure we can keep powering the plants, factories, and data centers that are coming here,” said Jeff Holly, President of the Arizona Building and Construction Trades Council. “All this growth translates to good wages, strong benefits, and opportunities that improve the lives of families across our state.”

“Too many Arizonans are forced to choose between paying their energy bills and covering other essentials like food and medicine," said Kelly McGowan, executive director of statewide anti-poverty nonprofit Wildfire. "Energy affordability must remain a top priority to protect our neighbors' health and financial stability. We're grateful to Governor Hobbs for keeping this important issue at the forefront so families are not forced to sacrifice their well-being for an energy bill."

Read Executive Order 2025-13 here.