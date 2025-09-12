Governor Katie Hobbs Appoints Les Presmyk to Serve as State Mine Inspector

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs appointed Walter Lesley “Les” Presmyk to serve as the State Mine Inspector. A native Arizonan, Inspector Presmyk has extensive experience in the industry and has demonstrated a lifelong commitment to supporting the mining industry in Arizona.

“I am proud to appoint Les Presmyk to this important role,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Inspector Presmyk has the experience, knowledge, and tenacity to ensure Arizona’s miners are safe, and that our mines are operating in accordance with the law. I look forward to seeing him thrive in this new role.”

"I want to thank Governor Hobbs for appointing me to the position of Arizona's State Mine Inspector,” said Inspector Presmyk. "Her decision fulfills a dream I have had for the past 20 years. Although this is an elected position, I do not consider it a political one. It is all about ensuring that everyone who works at any of Arizona's mines are provided safe working conditions and return home at the end of every shift to their families."

Inspector Presmyk’s credentials include:

Mining Engineering degree from the College of Mines at University of Arizona,

Principal Mining Engineer for Salt River Project from 1987-2017

Over 15 years working in mines in Arizona including time at Magma Copper Company, Magma Mine (Superior), San Manuel Mine (San Manuel), and Miami Copper Company (Miami),

Town of Gilbert Councilmember from 1999-2011

Governor Hobbs’ appointment comes after the resignation of Paul Marsh on August 15th.

###