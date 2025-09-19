ADHS Issues COVID-19 Vaccine Standing Order Securing Arizonans’ Health Care Freedom

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced that the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) issued a standing order ensuring access to the 2025-2026 COVID-19 vaccine for all Arizonans ages 6 months and older. This standing order serves as a prescription to help enable pharmacists and health care providers in Arizona to administer the vaccine to anyone who wants to receive it. This comes after Governor Hobbs signed an Executive Order directing ADHS to make the updated COVID-19 vaccine broadly accessible and available to Arizonans who want one. This directive follows the evidence-based recommendations of health care professional organizations.

“We are securing Arizonans’ health care freedom,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “The health and safety of Arizonans are my top priority. That’s why I took action to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines and give Arizonans who want one the ability to get one. I applaud the Department of Health Services for working quickly to ensure broad access to the COVID vaccine and for continuing their efforts to educate Arizona about the public health benefits of vaccines.”

“Vaccines are one of the most important tools we have to protect our communities. The COVID-19 vaccine has proven to be safe and effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Vaccines help us limit the spread of disease and reduce pressure on our healthcare system,” said ADHS Public Health Medical Advisor Dr. Richard Carmona, who served as the 17th Surgeon General of the United States.

Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the 2025-2026 COVID-19 vaccine, restricting eligibility to individuals aged 65 and older and those at higher risk of severe disease. The ADHS standing order expands this eligibility, allowing anyone aged 6 years or older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy without having an individualized prescription. For children aged 6 months to 6 years, the vaccine is available through health care providers (not pharmacies). It is worth noting that the standing order does not guarantee that all pharmacies will offer vaccinations under the standing order or that insurances will cover vaccine administration costs.

Ahead of respiratory illness season, removing barriers to COVID-19 vaccines is crucial to ensuring Arizonans’ health care freedom, maintaining public health infrastructure, and reducing strain on hospitals and health care workers.

“We understand the federal changes have caused confusion about eligibility for vaccination. We are committed to keeping the public updated on our recommendations throughout this respiratory season. ADHS has updated our website with the latest information on what the standing order means for Arizonans,” said ADHS Interim Director Sheila Sjolander.

Read the ADHS standing order here.

