OneKey® MLS Reports Steady Market Prices and Increase in New Listings for May 2025

FARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneKeyMLS, the largest multiple listing service in New York, released its May 2025 market report, highlighting steady median home prices and a healthy uptick in new listings throughout the New York Metropolitan area.In May 2025, the closed median sales price for single-family homes rose to $735,000, marking a 3.5% year-over-year increase. Despite tighter inventory in some areas, the market has remained resilient, demonstrating continued buyer demand and strong seller confidence. Condominiums saw a slight dip in median price by 5.3% to $539,660, while co-op prices remained steady at around $299,000.Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKeyMLS, noted, “While we’re seeing subtle changes across property types, the broader market reflects solid stability. Buyers are adjusting to current interest rates, and sellers are responding by bringing more listings to the market. This spring has been characterized by motivated buyers and well-priced homes moving quickly, especially single-family properties that continue to attract competitive offers.”New listings for single-family homes increased by 3.8% compared to last May, with 5,801 homes hitting the market in May alone. Condos and co-ops also saw new listings rise by 6.5% and 3.4% respectively, providing more options for buyers navigating a historically tight housing market.As summer approaches, OneKeyMLS expects market activity to remain brisk, driven by sustained buyer interest and a gradual improvement in available inventory. For the latest market insights and to connect with a trusted real estate professional, visit https://marketstats.onekeymls.com About OneKeyMLSOneKeyMLS is New York’s largest multiple listing service, serving more than 43,000 licensed real estate professionals across Long Island, Manhattan, and the Hudson Valley. OneKeyMLS is owned by the Long Island Board of REALTORSand the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS. Visit https://corporate.onekeymls.com to learn more.

