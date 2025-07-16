OneKey® MLS Report Highlights Shifts in Closed Sales Amid Ongoing Inventory Constraints in New York Housing Market

— Richard Haggerty, CEO OneKey MLS
FARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneKey® MLS, the largest MLS in New York, has released its latest regional housing market report, showing a slight dip in closed sales activity while inventory challenges continue to shape conditions across the New York metro area.

In June, median sales prices continued their upward trend for all property types — which include single-family homes, condominiums, and co-ops — rising 6.1% year-over-year to $700,000. The median sales price for single-family homes climbed to $775,000, marking a 6.2% gain. Condominiums saw a 5.1% increase to a median of $515,000, while co-op prices rose 7.0% to reach a median of $300,000. Meanwhile, closed sales for all properties edged down 6.0% year-over-year to 3,972 transactions, with single-family home closings down 4.6% to 2,981, condo closings down 12.9% to 501, and co-op closings easing 6.7% to 490 units.

Inventory remained tight across the region, with the total number of homes for sale declining 5.0% compared to June 2024, leaving 15,582 active listings. The month’s supply of inventory dipped slightly to 3.9 months, underscoring the competitive environment for buyers. New listings posted a modest year-over-year decrease of 1.5%, totaling 6,439 for the month.

“While buyer interest remains strong, the market continues to be defined by limited inventory and affordability pressures,” said Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKey® MLS. “As we move through the remainder of the year, we expect steady demand and gradual price growth to persist as supply continues to lag behind.”

Pending sales activity offered some positive momentum for future closings, with a notable 8.2% annual increase to 4,848 contracts signed in June. However, with fewer new listings coming to market, inventory constraints are likely to continue through the summer.

OneKey® MLS serves more than 42,000 real estate professionals throughout the New York metropolitan area. To access a complete set of regional market reports, visit marketstats.onekeymls.com.

