OneKey® MLS and Crexi Partner to Streamline Leasing and Sales for New York Commercial Real Estate Professionals

FARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneKeyMLS, New York’s largest Multiple Listing Service with over 43,000 customers, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Crexi , the nation’s fastest-growing commercial real estate marketplace and technology platform. With over $1 trillion in commercial real estate transactions and 8.6B SQFT leased properties facilitated through the platform, Crexi brings scale and digital innovation to the fingertips of OneKeyMLS participants and subscribers, strengthening their competitive edge in one of the world’s most dynamic markets.As part of the partnership, OneKeyMLS customers will gain seamless access to Crexi’s AI-powered platform, enabling smarter, more streamlined workflows across the entire leasing and sales lifecycle. The platform empowers brokers to list commercial properties—whether for lease or sale—while leveraging marketing automation, lead targeting, and data-driven outreach to reach qualified buyers and tenants. Built-in CRM tools support lead management and engagement, while digital auctions, online offer workflows, and secure document sharing help accelerate deal flow and simplify closings. Real-time analytics and performance insights give professionals the data they need to make faster, more informed decisions.“Partnering with OneKeyMLS brings Crexi’s commercial real estate tools directly into the hands of professionals across the New York market,” said Michael DeGiorgio, Founder and CEO of Crexi. “This collaboration is about enabling action—giving thousands of brokers and agents access to the data, exposure, and technology they need to compete and close deals more effectively.”This initiative supports OneKeyMLS’s 2025 Strategic Plan, reinforcing its vision to deliver innovative solutions, exceptional value, and future-ready tools to its customers. Through strategic partnerships, adaptive technology, and member-first thinking, OneKeyMLS remains committed to long-term industry leadership.“We’re thrilled to bring this opportunity to our members,” said Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKeyMLS. “Partnering with Crexi strengthens our commercial offerings and gives subscribers a meaningful competitive advantage. This collaboration reflects our core values of innovation, service, and adaptability—helping real estate professionals succeed with the best tools, data, and exposure available.”About OneKeyMLSOneKeyMLS is New York’s largest multiple listing service, serving more than 43,000 licensed real estate professionals across Long Island, Manhattan, and the Hudson Valley. OneKeyMLS is owned by the Long Island Board of REALTORSand the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS. Learn more at https://corporate.onekeymls.com About CrexiCrexi is reimagining commercial real estate with an AI-powered platform built to deliver smarter, more efficient solutions at every stage of the deal lifecycle. From real-time data and market insights with Crexi Intelligence, to targeted property marketing and seamless deal management through Crexi PRO, and a transparent, time-bound bidding experience with Crexi Auction— Crexi enables users to evaluate opportunities, maximize exposure, and close with speed and confidence. To date, Crexi has facilitated over $1 trillion in transactions, 8.6 billion square feet leased, and supports a growing community of more than 2 million monthly active users. Learn more at www.crexi.com

