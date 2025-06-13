Submit Release
Smyrna Angler, Age 9, Wins 39th Annual Youth Fishing Tournament

Two-time and back-to-back Delaware Youth Fishing Tournament Champion Kohen Marvel of Smyrna center accepts congratulations from Delaware Natural Resources Police Sgt. Shane Sapp and Sr. Cpl. Thomas Passwaters of the Fish and Wildlife Unit /DNREC photo

Kohen Marvel of Smyrna, age 9, accepts congratulations and the championship trophy for the 2025 Delaware Youth Fishing Tournament from Delaware Natural Resources Police Sgt. Shane Sapp, left, and Sr. Cpl. Thomas Passwaters of the DNRP Fish and Wildlife Unit /DNREC photo

 

Age Group and County Winners Also Announced by DNREC for Delaware Natural Resources Police-Sponsored Youth Conservation Event

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced winners and the overall state champion today after more than 150 young anglers braved the rain Saturday, June 7 to cast their lines in the 39th Annual Delaware Youth Fishing Tournament, hosted and sponsored by the Delaware Natural Resources Police (DNRP).

The tournament – established by DNRP in 1986 to introduce young people to the sport of fishing and to teach the catch-and-release approach to conservation – was held at Blockhouse Pond in Sussex County, Akridge Scout Reservation in Kent County, and Lums Pond in New Castle County.

DNRP weighmasters at each tournament site recorded catches for participants ages 4 through 15 as they competed for county and state championships and for age group titles. After the catches were tallied, Kohen Marvel of Smyrna, age 9, claimed the Youth Fishing Tournament championship trophy after hauling in 9.53 pounds of fish at the Akridge Scout Reservation.

New Castle County Winners
At Lums Pond in New Castle County, 7-year-old Caleb Polite was the day’s overall winner with a total of 3.3 pounds of fish. In fact, the largest fish of the day was the 3.3-pound largemouth bass caught by Caleb, while the smallest fish, a tiny 6-gram (or .211 ounce) bluegill, was caught by Mikey Hopkins.

  •  Ages 4 through 7
    First place – Miles Hopkins, 1.54 pounds
    Second place – Nora Clifton, 1.53 pounds
    Third place – Gavin Gonzalez, 1.46 pounds
  • Ages 8 through 11
    First place – Nathan Johnson, 3.09 pounds
    Second place – Mikey Hopkins, 2.42 pounds
    Third place – Cooper Perny, 2.41 pounds
  • Ages 12 through 15
    First place – Brooks Wilke, 2.56 pounds
    Second place – Landon Gonzalez, 2.37 pounds
    Third place – Tyler Harvell, 1.88 pounds

Kent County Winners
Kohen Marvel was the overall winner at Akridge Scout Reservation outside Dover, his catch totaling 9.53 pounds of fish, which also made him overall youth fishing tournament champion. The largest fish of the day, however, was a 2.3-pound largemouth bass caught by Lucas Seeley, while the smallest was a 124-gram largemouth bass, caught by Devyn Thompson.

  • Ages 4 through 7
    First place – Beau Lindale, 7.85 pounds
    Second place – Michael Luft, 1.77 pounds
  • Ages 8 through 11
    First place – Matthew DeCarlo, 6.30 pounds
    Second place – Lucas Seeley, 5.42 pounds
    Third place – Stephen Bayer, 3.44 pounds
  • Ages 12 through 15
    First place – Alex Kulhanek, 5.37 pounds
    Second place – Jacob Willey, 4.69 pounds
    Third place – Devyn Thompson, 3.94 pounds
Sussex County winners from left to right: Austin Rowlands, 12-15 age group; Manny Ortiz, 4-7 age group; and Wade Civiarra 8-11 age group and overall winner. /DNREC photo
Sussex County winners from left to right: Austin Rowlands, 12-15 age group; Manny Ortiz, 4-7 age group; and Wade Civiarra, 8-11 age group and overall winner. /DNREC photo

Sussex County Winners
The Sussex County winner was 8-year-old Webb Ciavarra, with 4.15 pounds of fish caught in Blockhouse Pond. The largest fish of the day was a 1.6-pound largemouth bass caught by Webb Ciavarra, while Jissac Heath caught the smallest fish, a bluegill weighing just 16 grams.

  • Ages 4 through 7
    First place – Manny Ortiz, 1.46 pounds
    Second place – Abigail Norris, 0.59 pounds
    Third place – Jaxon Bittell,0.51 pounds
  • Ages 8 through 11
    First place – Webb Ciavarra, 4.15 pounds
    Second place – Jissac Heath, 1.44 pounds
    Third place – Waylon Jenny, 1.15 pounds
  • Ages 12 through 15
    First place – Austin Rowlands, 1.72 pounds
    Second place – Bennett Curry, 1.15 pounds
    Third place – Wyatt Fischer, 0.68 pounds

