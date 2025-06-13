Smyrna Angler, Age 9, Wins 39th Annual Youth Fishing Tournament
Kohen Marvel of Smyrna, age 9, accepts congratulations and the championship trophy for the 2025 Delaware Youth Fishing Tournament from Delaware Natural Resources Police Sgt. Shane Sapp, left, and Sr. Cpl. Thomas Passwaters of the DNRP Fish and Wildlife Unit /DNREC photo
Age Group and County Winners Also Announced by DNREC for Delaware Natural Resources Police-Sponsored Youth Conservation Event
The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced winners and the overall state champion today after more than 150 young anglers braved the rain Saturday, June 7 to cast their lines in the 39th Annual Delaware Youth Fishing Tournament, hosted and sponsored by the Delaware Natural Resources Police (DNRP).
The tournament – established by DNRP in 1986 to introduce young people to the sport of fishing and to teach the catch-and-release approach to conservation – was held at Blockhouse Pond in Sussex County, Akridge Scout Reservation in Kent County, and Lums Pond in New Castle County.
DNRP weighmasters at each tournament site recorded catches for participants ages 4 through 15 as they competed for county and state championships and for age group titles. After the catches were tallied, Kohen Marvel of Smyrna, age 9, claimed the Youth Fishing Tournament championship trophy after hauling in 9.53 pounds of fish at the Akridge Scout Reservation.
New Castle County Winners
At Lums Pond in New Castle County, 7-year-old Caleb Polite was the day’s overall winner with a total of 3.3 pounds of fish. In fact, the largest fish of the day was the 3.3-pound largemouth bass caught by Caleb, while the smallest fish, a tiny 6-gram (or .211 ounce) bluegill, was caught by Mikey Hopkins.
-
Ages 4 through 7
First place – Miles Hopkins, 1.54 pounds
Second place – Nora Clifton, 1.53 pounds
Third place – Gavin Gonzalez, 1.46 pounds
-
Ages 8 through 11
First place – Nathan Johnson, 3.09 pounds
Second place – Mikey Hopkins, 2.42 pounds
Third place – Cooper Perny, 2.41 pounds
-
Ages 12 through 15
First place – Brooks Wilke, 2.56 pounds
Second place – Landon Gonzalez, 2.37 pounds
Third place – Tyler Harvell, 1.88 pounds
Kent County Winners
Kohen Marvel was the overall winner at Akridge Scout Reservation outside Dover, his catch totaling 9.53 pounds of fish, which also made him overall youth fishing tournament champion. The largest fish of the day, however, was a 2.3-pound largemouth bass caught by Lucas Seeley, while the smallest was a 124-gram largemouth bass, caught by Devyn Thompson.
-
Ages 4 through 7
First place – Beau Lindale, 7.85 pounds
Second place – Michael Luft, 1.77 pounds
-
Ages 8 through 11
First place – Matthew DeCarlo, 6.30 pounds
Second place – Lucas Seeley, 5.42 pounds
Third place – Stephen Bayer, 3.44 pounds
-
Ages 12 through 15
First place – Alex Kulhanek, 5.37 pounds
Second place – Jacob Willey, 4.69 pounds
Third place – Devyn Thompson, 3.94 pounds
Sussex County Winners
The Sussex County winner was 8-year-old Webb Ciavarra, with 4.15 pounds of fish caught in Blockhouse Pond. The largest fish of the day was a 1.6-pound largemouth bass caught by Webb Ciavarra, while Jissac Heath caught the smallest fish, a bluegill weighing just 16 grams.
-
Ages 4 through 7
First place – Manny Ortiz, 1.46 pounds
Second place – Abigail Norris, 0.59 pounds
Third place – Jaxon Bittell,0.51 pounds
-
Ages 8 through 11
First place – Webb Ciavarra, 4.15 pounds
Second place – Jissac Heath, 1.44 pounds
Third place – Waylon Jenny, 1.15 pounds
-
Ages 12 through 15
First place – Austin Rowlands, 1.72 pounds
Second place – Bennett Curry, 1.15 pounds
Third place – Wyatt Fischer, 0.68 pounds
