Volunteers Remove Over 5,000 Pounds of Trash from Delaware Beaches

Trash large and small was removed from sites such as Big Stone Beach in Kent County, shown above. /Delaware DNREC: Errol Ebanks

Tires, Bottles and More, Now Properly Disposed of Thanks to the Efforts of Coastal Cleanup Volunteers

Volunteers across Delaware joined together on Sept. 13 for the 38th annual Coastal Cleanup organized by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC). Individuals, families and community groups came out to more than 45 sites – from Fenwick Island to Battery Park – and removed 5,121 pounds of trash from shorelines, wetland and waterways. More than 950 volunteers of all ages signed up for the three-hour event.

“This annual event brings together neighbors and visitors willing to put a few hours into protecting our beautiful coastline, with all those individual acts adding up to a significant result,” said DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson, who joined Senator Kyra Hoffner, Senator Stephanie Hansen and other volunteers for the cleanup at Big Stone Beach. “Taking more than 2 tons of trash off the beach – much of it one bit of plastic at a time – shows the true power of collective action.”

Participation held steady from 2024, volunteers this year collected 3,000 more pounds of trash than last year. Cigarette butts, food wrappers and bottle caps topped the list of the most found items. Some notable large items included a car exhaust and other car parts and a bean bag chair, which can be found on the dashboard on the de.gov/coastalcleanup webpage.

The data collected by volunteers helps show what’s washing up on Delaware’s shores and have informed state efforts to reduce litter. All data are also sent to the International Ocean Conservancy’s Coastal Cleanup database so Delaware results contribute to global trends and help solutions for cleaner oceans and waterways.

“It has been a wonderful experience to be involved with coastal cleanup for 20 years,” said Jennifer Pongratz, DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship environmental scientist, and longtime Coastal Cleanup committee member. “I love getting to see the same volunteers year after year that return to their favorite spots to give back in their community, as well as newcomers to the cleanup who get to experience the joy of this act of service for the first time.”

DNREC emphasizes that keeping beaches and waterways clean is a year-round effort. Simple actions make a big difference: carry out what you bring in, pick up litter around your neighborhood, bring gloves and a bag on outdoor outings, and recycle properly. Visit the de.gov/recycling webpage for guidance on what can be recycled in Delaware.

DNREC will update the de.gov/coastalcleanup webpage with a detailed results dashboard, information about next year’s cleanup date and volunteer sign-up when details are available.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Alyssa Imprescia, alyssa.imprescia@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov