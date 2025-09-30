DNREC Launches New Online Tracking Tool Enabling Easier Access to Permit Information

DNREC is launching new online dashboards, including the septic permit information display above, that will enable users to check

the status of permit applications, view their place in the review queue and retrieve issued permit documents /Delaware DNREC graphic

Interactive Dashboards Provide Updated Information on Water

Permit Applications, Place in Review Queue and Document Retrieval

Homeowners, contractors and the public now have an easier way to access information about several environmental permits obtained from the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. New interactive dashboards from the DNREC Division of Water will enable users to check the status of applications, view their place in the review queue and retrieve issued permit documents.

“Improving the way DNREC handles permits is a priority for Gov. Meyer and for me, and the Division of Water especially has been working hard on tools and process improvements to help with that,” Secretary Greg Patterson said. “This is just part of our permitting improvement efforts, with more to come.”

Permit dashboards now available from the DNREC Division of Water for some of the most high volume permits it handles include:

Well permits

Septic permits

Septic system site evaluations

Septic system inspections (Class H)

“The new dashboards make permit tracking transparent and accessible to everyone,” said Steve Smailer, director of the DNREC Division of Water. “Providing the status of new applications and giving 24/7 access to over 400,000 historic permit documents not only helps to better inform the public, but it also lets our staff focus on reviewing those permits and getting them out the door.”

Permit dashboards under development include:

Wetlands and Waterways Section permits, including wetlands permits, subaqueous permits, subaqueous land leases, jurisdictional determinations, marinas and more

Commercial & Governmental Services permits, including Water Allocations permits

The new system is part of DNREC’s broader effort to modernize data access and improve how the Department communicates with the public. As it launches, the Division of Water also is actively working to update many of its other permitting programs so that the data and documents for those permit types can be added as well.

The Division of Water dashboards can be accessed on DNREC’s website at dnrec.delaware.gov/water/digital-resources. For more information about ease of use in accessing DNREC permitting information, see the Delaware DNREC YouTube video below.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Environmental Finance team administers Delaware’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund, making funding available to municipalities, the private sector, nonprofit organizations and individuals. The DNREC Division of Water manages and protects Delaware’s water resources. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov ; Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov;

###