Registration for the 2026 Delaware Wetlands Conference is Now Open

Attendees from the 2025 Delaware Wetlands conference enjoyed presentations, breakout sessions, networking sessions and more. /Delaware DNREC: Errol Ebanks

Biennial Event to be Held at the Chase Center on the Riverfront in Wilmington

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has opened registration for the 11th Delaware Wetlands Conference. The large, professional event will be held at the Chase Center on the Riverfront, Tuesday, Jan. 27 and Wed., Jan. 28, 2026, in Wilmington. In previous years, this conference has brought together more than 425 attendees, 75 different presentations and poster displays and 45 exhibitors and sponsor tables with representation from 16 different states.

“Wetlands protect our communities from flooding and erosion, boost our economy through tourism and the seafood industry, help clean our waters, provide habitat to many key species, and offer spaces for recreation and education,” said DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson. “This conference brings together a broad group of people to hear the status of Delaware’s wetlands, and to discuss the challenges and opportunities for these important natural resources.”

Since 2001, the Delaware Wetlands Conference highlights work being done by wetland and natural resource enthusiasts from the mid-Atlantic and beyond. Hosted and planned by the DNREC Wetland Monitoring and Assessment Program, the premiere event provides a platform to share the latest in research, innovations, policy, education and updates in projects and science. As DNREC’s largest professional conference, the event brings together attendees from a variety of backgrounds such as scientists, planners, government representatives, students, community leaders, educators and natural resource managers.

Registration is available for both days of the conference or for one or the other of the two days. Registration rates differ by type (general, student or presenter) and by registration date:

Early Bird: by Nov. 9, 2025

Regular: by Dec. 28, 2025

Late: by Jan. 21, 2026

A light conference agenda is also now available online and accommodations have already been made and are blocked at hotels within walking distance from the event venue.

Each conference registration ticket includes:

A variety of presentations and breakout sessions

Access to the sponsor and non-profit exhibitor hall

Several networking sessions and an after-hours reception

An opportunity to view poster sessions and student competitions

Invitations to collaborative group meetings

Field trips on each day of the event

A Silent Auction to benefit the conference scholarship fund

Lunch, coffee, and snacks each day

In addition to the conference registration opening, there are several other ways to get involved with the event. The call for presentation and poster abstracts is now open; accepted presenters and all students receive a discounted registration rate to the conference. The 2026 event will continue the tradition of a student poster competition, in addition to the newly added student oral presentation competition. Also, applications are now being accepted for the Dr. Robert Brooks Student Scholarship which is given biennially to support student(s) to attend and encourage networking at the Delaware Wetlands Conference. Lastly, opportunities to become a sponsor or non-profit exhibitor are now open; sponsorship levels range from $250 to $7,000 are listed in the conference prospectus packet. Being involved with this event not only supports work being done in the region and across the country but provides opportunity to gain visibility and interact with networks throughout the environmental community.

The DNREC Wetland Monitoring and Assessment Program in the DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship provides quality research and education on the status, health and function of Delaware’s wetlands. It collaborates with other government agencies, businesses, non-profits and universities to further wetland research and develop projects. The 2026 Delaware Wetlands Conference and accompanying information is found at the de.gov/dewetlandsconference webpage.

