Washington sees 25-fold increase in whooping cough cases in 2024 compared to previous year

OLYMPIA – Washington state experienced a dramatic surge in whooping cough cases in 2024, with 2,261 confirmed and probable cases reported – a staggering 25-fold increase from 87 cases recorded in 2023, according to preliminary data released in the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) Annual Pertussis Summary. Additionally, as of May 31, there have already been 1,314 cases reported statewide this year.

What is Whooping Cough?

Pertussis, commonly referred to as whooping cough, is a bacterial disease which can cause cold-like symptoms that can turn into severe coughing spells. Severe complications can include apnea (temporarily stopping breathing), pneumonia, convulsions, collapsed lungs, rib fractures, and brain damage.

The disease is most dangerous for infants under a year of age who may struggle to breathe and can turn very pale, or even blue from not getting enough air. In severe cases, infection lead to death. Tragically, in 2024, the state reported its first whooping cough-related death since 2011— a reminder of the disease’s potential severity.

Whooping cough symptoms usually start 5 to 21 days after exposure. Whooping cough is generally treated with antibiotics. It’s important to start treatment as soon as possible to help keep the disease from spreading to others. Early treatment can also make the symptoms end sooner and be less severe.

Vaccination is the best defense against whooping cough