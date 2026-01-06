Submit Release
Washington State Department of Health Statement on Federal Changes to Childhood Vaccine Recommendations

For immediate release: January 05, 2026 (26-002)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – Vaccines save lives. Childhood immunizations prevent serious illness, hospitalization, long-term complications, and death. They also help stop the spread of disease in families, schools, and communities. Changed federal recommendations have removed routine childhood immunizations for several diseases that can have serious health impacts, including hepatitis A and B, rotavirus, RSV, influenza, and meningococcal disease. Weakening routine childhood vaccine recommendations risks lowering vaccination rates and increasing the likelihood of outbreaks of preventable, and sometimes deadly, diseases.

These federal changes were made without the standard scientific review process involving the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, pediatric experts, or public input, and are not based on new evidence about vaccine safety or effectiveness.

In Washington, our commitment to evidence-based public health has not changed. State immunization recommendations, aligned with the American Academy of Pediatrics, are based on decades of research showing vaccines are effective and essential for protecting health.

Thanks to high vaccination rates, children in the U.S. experience far fewer severe illnesses and hospitalizations than they would without these vaccines. We strongly encourage families to keep their children up to date on recommended vaccinations and to talk with trusted health care providers about any questions or concerns.

