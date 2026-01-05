State disciplines health care providers (01-05-2026)

Contact: DOH Communications

Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nursing assistants, counselors).

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov).The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Adams County

In December 2025 the Department of Health released registered nursing assistant Yvette Verduzco-Alvarez (NA60628958) from the terms and conditions of a 2024 agreed order and terminated monitoring.

Chelan County

In December 2025 the Department of Health charged agency affiliated counselor Steven Mario Perez (CG61276108) with unprofessional conduct. In June 2025, Perez was convicted of vehicular assault–intoxicating liquor or any drug and attempting to elude, class B and C felonies. Perez did not respond to the department’s request for information.

Clark County

In October 2025 the Department of Health denied Brandon Aune’s (NA61551315) application for a registered nursing assistant credential. Aune is prohibited from practicing due to disciplinary action taken against his nursing assistant credential in Oregon in August 2019.

In April 2025 the Dental Quality Assurance Commission charged dentist Brady Tucker Smith (DE60506244) with unprofessional conduct. Smith allegedly failed to comply with the terms and conditions of a 2022 agreed order, including completing required continuing education and meeting chart audit requirements. In November 2025, Tucker entered a new agreed order with the Commission and is subject to its terms and conditions, including paying a $25,000 fine.

Cowlitz County

In December 2025 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Megan Elizabeth McNemar’s (CB61388975) certified behavior technician credential.

King County

In December 2025 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission released pharmacy technician Connie Hy Taylor (VA00041354) from the terms and conditions of her 2020 agreed order and terminated monitoring.

In December 2025 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Rachel Cecelia Engh’s (CG61421344, MC61465662) associate mental health counselor and registered agency affiliated counselor credentials.

In September 2025 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission charged pharmacy assistant Akira Trudie Jackson (VB61360910) with unprofessional conduct. In August 2025, Jackson allegedly failed to comply with a 2025 agreed order.

In October 2025 the Department of Health charged registered nursing assistant Alimamy Dauda Kamara (NA60018375) with unprofessional conduct. Between August and October 2023, Kamara allegedly used funds from a vulnerable adult resident’s bank account to purchase items for the adult family home he operated.

In December 2025 the Department of Health charged Fei Li with the unlicensed practice of massage therapy and notified her of its intent to issue a cease-and-desist order. Li does not hold, and has never held, a credential to practice massage therapy in Washington state. In April 2025, Li confirmed to a department investigator she provided massage services and quoted prices.

In August 2025 the Department of Health notified Tanieka L. Minor (NC60148441) that her certified nursing assistant credential was issued in error. Minor did not provide required documentation showing completion of an approved training program or equivalent credentials. Her credential was set to be rescinded and moved to pending status unless she requested a hearing by Sept. 9, 2025, to show she had satisfied the necessary requirements for licensure.

In September 2025 the Dental Quality Assurance Commission and dentist Lance B. Timmerman (DE00008229) entered an agreed order that supersedes his November 2021 agreed order. Timmerman must comply with all terms and conditions of the order, including paying a $20,000 fine and completing a monitoring program.

Pierce County

In December 2025 the Department of Health and Jason Brown entered an agreed order requiring Brown to permanently cease and desist from practicing massage therapy unless first obtaining the proper credential or qualifying for an exception. Brown must comply with all terms and conditions of the order, including paying a $1,000 fine.

In December 2025 the Department of Health charged substance use disorder professional trainee Sherilyn Ann Finlayson (CO61468639) with unprofessional conduct. Between July 2023 and November 2024, Finlayson allegedly provided services without proper training or supervision. In December 2024, she submitted a worklog for July and August 2023, but the reported hours were inconsistent with her supervisor’s information. In June 2024, Finlayson was assigned a new supervisor and allegedly received multiple warnings for untimely or incomplete documentation and for missing required meetings.

In December 2025 the Department of Health charged independent social worker Tamara Kristin Pietzke (LW60715945) with unprofessional conduct. In January 2024, Pietzke allegedly accessed two former patients’ medical records without authorization and the following month published an article that included potentially identifying information about former patients.

Skagit County

In December 2025 the Department of Health and Shari Arvilla Lambertz (NC60078638) entered an agreed order that reinstated Lambertz’s certified nursing assistant credential with conditions, including at least three years of probation. In her application, Lambertz failed to disclose a February 2006 conviction for third-degree malicious mischief, a gross misdemeanor. Between July and August 2022, Lambertz also accepted $6,000 from a patient.

Snohomish County

In December 2025 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission and Saikrishna Arumilli (PH00039402) entered an agreed order placing Arumilli’s pharmacist credential on probation for at least three years and prohibiting him from serving as a responsible pharmacy manager. Arumilli must comply with all terms and conditions of the order, including paying a $2,000 fine.

Spokane County

In December 2025 the Department of Health granted Marian Alexander Bennett’s (CP70052529) request for a substance use disorder professional credential with conditions, including probation through at least Dec. 12, 2026.

In December 2025 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Brandon M. Coppin’s (CG61407017) registered agency affiliated counselor credential.

In October 2025 the Department of Health granted Katelynn Elizabeth Dennis’ (CP61373972) application for a substance use disorder professional credential, subject to meeting regulatory requirements and the conditions of her 2024 stipulation.