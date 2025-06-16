Sela Cloud PR

Sela Cloud Achieves ISO 27001:2022 Certification, Reinforcing Leadership in Secure Cloud Consulting for the AI Era

This certification affirms the rigor of our security practices and our ability to guide customers with confidence, whether they’re modernizing infrastructure or building next-gen AI solutions.” — Ron Sprinzak, CEO of Sela Cloud

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sela Cloud, a Premier Tier Partner for AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, the globally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS). This milestone underscores Sela’s ongoing commitment to data security, governance, and operational excellence across its global engineering and cloud consultancy practices.

As one of the leading multicloud partners for Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and enterprise organizations, Sela Cloud supports mission-critical workloads and cutting-edge AI initiatives. The certification reflects Sela’s proactive investment in scalable and secure frameworks—ensuring client data and services are protected in a world increasingly shaped by generative AI and evolving security threats.

“Trust is the foundation of every cloud engagement,” said Ron Sprinzak, CEO of Sela Cloud. “This certification affirms the rigor of our internal security practices and our ability to guide customers with confidence, whether they’re modernizing infrastructure or building next-gen AI solutions.”

The ISO 27001:2022 certification was awarded by INTERCERT following an extensive audit of Sela Cloud’s internal controls, risk management practices, and information security policies. The updated 2022 standard reflects the latest global best practices, with enhanced emphasis on resilience, third-party risk, and cloud-native operations.

“Security is no longer optional—especially in the age of AI,” added Avi Drucker, CIO of Sela Cloud. “Our customers count on us not just for engineering support but for secure, compliant solutions that scale. Achieving this certification is a critical step in meeting that expectation.”

“This was a true cross-functional effort across our global team,” said Adam Resnick, Director of IT at Sela Cloud. “From policy development to systems hardening, we’ve built a security-first culture that extends beyond compliance—one that gives our clients confidence in every engagement.”

With this certification, Sela Cloud reinforces its position as a trusted advisor to startups, SaaS providers, and enterprise clients navigating complex regulatory, security, and cloud transformation challenges. Combined with Sela Cloud's 24/7 managed services, deep cloud architecture expertise, and support for global compliance requirements, the certification offers added assurance for customers operating in highly regulated or data-sensitive environments.

About Sela Cloud

Sela Cloud is a Premier Tier Partner for AWS and a leading multicloud engineering firm, offering deep expertise in workload migration, architectural design, generative AI/ML, and cloud cost optimization. With over 250 full-time engineers worldwide, Sela supports enterprises and software vendors across AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

For more information, visit www.selacloud.com.

