Sela Cloud and Suger.io Partner to Accelerate ISV Marketplace Growth Across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud

Sela and Suger

SELA CLOUD EXPANDS MULTICLOUD SUPPORT FOR ISVS WITH MARKETPLACE AUTOMATION FROM SUGER.IO

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sela Cloud, a Premier Tier Partner for AWS, Google Cloud, Azure and leading provider of cloud architecture and engineering services, today announced a strategic partnership with Suger.io, the leading cloud marketplace automation platform for Independent Software Vendors (ISVs). The partnership brings together deep technical expertise and marketplace automation to help ISVs accelerate revenue across AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud marketplaces.

Cloud marketplaces have become essential sales channels for ISVs, offering access to enterprise buyers, streamlined procurement, and scalable go-to-market programs. However, navigating the technical and operational requirements across clouds can be complex. With Sela’s multicloud engineering support and Suger’s marketplace automation platform, ISVs can now launch faster, sell more efficiently, and unlock cloud incentives with less internal burden.

“We work closely with ISVs and understand just how overwhelming the marketplace journey can be—from technical validation to partner alignment,” said Evan Spaeder, General Manager, U.S., Sela Cloud. “But we also know the value these marketplaces bring in unlocking net-new revenue. That’s why this partnership with Suger is so exciting—it removes friction and makes that value easier to capture.”

“Partnering with Sela gives ISVs the end-to-end support they need to succeed in the cloud,” said Jon Yoo, CEO of Suger.io. “We automate the operational side; Sela brings the engineering expertise. Together, we provide a clear, accelerated path to revenue through cloud marketplaces.”

The Sela Cloud + Suger LaunchPoint program is now available for ISVs looking to launch or optimize their listings across AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud.

About Sela Cloud

Sela Cloud is a Premier Tier Partner for AWS and a leading multicloud engineering firm, offering deep expertise in workload migration, architectural design, generative AI/ML, and cloud cost optimization. With over 250 full-time engineers worldwide, Sela supports enterprises and software vendors across AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. For more information, visit www.selacloud.com.

About Suger.io

Suger.io is a cloud marketplace automation platform designed to help ISVs quickly launch and manage their products on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. From onboarding and billing to co-sell enablement, Suger reduces engineering lift and accelerates time to revenue.

To learn more, visit www.suger.io.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.