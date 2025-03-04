Sela Cloud Achieves the AWS Generative AI Competency

Sela Cloud

Sela Cloud earns AWS Generative AI Competency, showcasing expertise in AI-driven automation, decision-making, and digital transformation for businesses.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sela Cloud, a Premier Tier Cloud Services Partner announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Competency in the category of Generative AI Applications. This specialization recognizes Sela Cloud, as an AWS Partner that helps customers and the AWS Partner Network (APN) drive the advancement of services, tools, and infrastructure pivotal for implementing generative AI technologies.

Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency differentiates Sela Cloud as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success businesses in leveraging AI to automate workflows, enhance decision-making, and drive innovation at scale. Sela Cloud possesses the experience and expertise demonstrated through successful projects addressing customer challenges using generative AI solutions. These solutions enable digital transformation strategies for augmenting the customer experience, delivering hyper-personalized and engaging content, streamlining workflows, and delivering actionable results powered by generative AI technology from AWS.

"The AWS Generative AI Competency solidifies Sela Cloud as a trusted partner for helping our clients innovate using AWS's most advanced AI technologies," said Ron Sprinzak, CEO of Sela Cloud. "This achievement reflects our ability to meet the growing demand for AI-driven solutions across a wide range of industries. Leveraging advanced AWS services, we empower businesses to develop transformative AI use cases that drive growth and unlock new opportunities."

The AWS Competency Program aims to assist customers in connecting with AWS Partners who possess extensive knowledge and technical expertise in using AWS technologies and best practices to adopt generative AI. These AWS Partners facilitate the seamless integration and deployment of AWS-based solutions to meet the unique needs of all customers, from startups to global enterprises.

Sela Cloud helps businesses of all sizes—from startups and SMBs to enterprise organizations—explore and implement tailored AI solutions through discovery workshops, proof of concepts, data preparation, full-scale AI development, and ongoing AI management. As part of this effort, Sela offers complimentary workshops that bring together key stakeholders for an in-depth exploration of how AI can drive measurable business outcomes, uncover innovation opportunities, and align strategies for transformative success.

About Sela Cloud:

Sela Cloud is a premier cloud services partner for AWS, Microsoft, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud. With over 30 years of proven success in technology partnerships, Sela Cloud provides comprehensive services across all stages of the cloud journey. These include architecture design, workload migration, artificial intelligence, data engineering, infrastructure management, continuous monitoring, performance optimization, and FinOps solutions. Backed by Fortissimo Capital, Sela Cloud employs over 500 professionals worldwide, with offices in the United States, Israel, and India. The company supports hundreds of clients, including industry leaders such as Revenera, Wiz and WiseStamp.

www.selacloud.com

