NEWH Canada Announces 2025 NEWH True North Award Winners
Honouring Canada’s best in hospitality and design—2025 True North Award winners now live. 2026 nominations and event details coming January.TORONTO, ON, CANADA, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEWH Canada proudly announces the recipients of the 2025 NEWH True North Awards, recognizing outstanding achievements in the Canadian hospitality and multifamily design industries. Designed to honour the manufacturers, designers, suppliers, and collaborators who elevate our built environments, the awards were presented during a sold-out gala at the Sutton Place Hotel in Toronto. The evening was hosted by television personality and builder Michael Holmes Jr., who served as the event’s emcee.
“We launched the True North Awards to remind ourselves that Canadian companies, creators, and collaborators deserve recognition and support,” said Chris Tucker, CEO of NEWH, Inc. “This program is about spotlighting the incredible work being done across the country and strengthening the community that makes it all possible.”
The full list of winners and runners-up is now live at https://www.truenorthawards.ca/ with dedicated pages showcasing each recipient’s contributions to Canadian design excellence.
2025 WINNERS LIST
PRODUCT AWARDS
Flooring
1st – Anatolia
2nd – Ames Tile & Stone
3rd – Daltile
Furniture
1st – Artco Hospitality Furnishings
2nd – Ratana International
3rd – Keilhauer
Lighting
1st – Above 90 Lighting
2nd – LightForm
3rd – Illumination Lighting
Wallcovering
1st – Odyssey Wallcoverings
2nd – Metro Wallcoverings
3rd – Weston Premium Woods
Plumbing
1st – Kohler
2nd – Robinson
3rd – The Ensuite Vancouver
Art
1st – PI Fine Art
2nd – Renwil Hospitality
3rd – Dana Mooney
Fabric
1st – Maxwell Fabrics
2nd – Kravet
3rd – Crown Surface Solutions
SERVICE AWARDS
Service Supplier of the Year
1st – PAC Building Group
2nd – Shurway Contracting Ltd.
3rd – GTX Logistics
Best in Canadian Procurement
1st – P360 Concepts
2nd – Sue Dulmage, Sue Dulmage and Associates
3rd – Pam MacDonald
Vendor of the Year
1st – Odyssey Wallcoverings
2nd – Anatolia
3rd – Tarkett
Sustainability Standout
1st – Cork Wallcoverings by Odyssey Wallcoverings
2nd – Shauna Root, Root Interiors
3rd – Lentex Clean Vinyl by Odyssey Wallcoverings
PEOPLE AWARDS
The Guiding Light Award
1st – Gordon Mackay, mackaywong
2nd – Jennifer Kurtz, KurtzDesign Inc.
3rd – Tara Witt, Tucker Associates
The Solutionist Award
1st – Jennifer Kurtz, KurtzDesign Inc.
2nd – Tara Witt, Tucker Associates
3rd – Adele Rankin, CHIL Interior Design
Rep of the Year
1st – Tara Witt, Tucker Associates
2nd – Tarah Csaszar, Talimac Design Resources
3rd – Laura Potkidis, Ciot
The Legacy Award
1st – Anita Wiklem, The Wiklém Group of Companies
2nd – mackaywong
3rd – Jennifer Kurtz, KurtzDesign Inc.
PROJECT AWARDS
Hospitality Project of the Year
1st – Cineplex, The Rec Room by mackaywong
2nd – Tasty Indian Bistro by KurtzDesign Inc.
3rd – Crack’d Brunch by De Style Design
Multifamily Project of the Year
1st – 1 Aberfoyle by Wiklem Design Inc with PAC Building Group
2nd – Hollybridge at River Green by CHIL Interior Design with ASPAC Developments
3rd – 263 Wellington by De Style Design with Devman Group Inc
Collaboration of the Year
1st – The Wiklem Group and PAC Building Group
2nd – KurtzDesign Inc. and Peregrine Millwork, EOS Lighting Designers, and Duron Terrazzo
3rd – Design Link by X Design and Bayview Hospitality
Looking Ahead to 2026
The next True North Awards cycle is already underway, and a date has been set for May 28, 2026. Nomination criteria, key dates, and the 2026 event schedule will be released in January 2026. To stay up to date, visit www.truenorthawards.ca or follow NEWH Toronto on LinkedIn and Instagram.
For sponsorship opportunities, please contact: newhcanada@gmail.com
About NEWH Inc. and NEWH Canada Inc.
NEWH, Inc. is the premier networking and educational organization for professionals in the hospitality industry. It is dedicated to fostering scholarship, leadership, education, and mentorship across design, architecture, procurement, operations, and manufacturing. With over 30 international chapters and regional groups, NEWH Inc. connects members across the globe.
NEWH Canada Inc., including NEWH Toronto and NEWH Vancouver chapters, supports members of the country’s hospitality and adjacent industries. Through scholarships, events, fundraising, and initiatives like the True North Awards, NEWH Canada champions Canadian talent while contributing to the global conversation on hospitality design and innovation.
