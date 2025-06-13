Dirigo Biology Students Make Waves with Ocean Learning

On May 27, students in Dirigo High School’s Marine Biology Class swapped the mountains of western Maine for the salty sea air of Bar Harbor, embarking on an unforgettable cruise that brought their classroom studies to life in the most immersive way possible.

The two-hour Lobster Fishing and Seal Watching Tour, operated by Bar Harbor Whale Watch Company, was more than a scenic ride along Maine’s coast for these students. It was a dynamic learning experience, as they engaged with real-world applications of marine science concepts. After studying marine ecosystems, the impact of climate change, and population regulation in class, this trip was a chance for these students to see the living proof of those lessons just beyond the boat rails.

As the boat glided across Frenchman Bay, students watched in awe as lobster traps were hauled in, revealing not only lobsters but also the important role that sustainable practices and long-standing community traditions play in Maine’s fishing industry. The crew explained the complex rules and etiquette of lobstering, emphasizing conservation efforts and the way that climate shifts are changing lobster migration patterns and yields.

One of the biggest thrills for students was the chance to see and hold a live, pre-banded lobster, a hands-on experience that sparked laughter, excitement, and surprise.

“The lobster tickles!” one student shouted, adding a memorable and light-hearted moment to a deeply meaningful day.

The educational impact didn’t stop with lobsters. The timing of the tour couldn’t have been better; it was seal pup season, and students were treated to views of harbor seals with their young, lounging on coastal rocks and swimming alongside the boat. The tour guides shared information about the life cycles, behaviors, and habitats of Maine’s native seal species, deepening students’ understanding of marine mammals and the fragile ecosystems they inhabit.

For many students, this trip offered a string of “firsts”: their first time seeing wild seals, the first time on a boat for one student, and the first-ever visit to Bar Harbor for others. These moments, monumental for these students, created a ripple of wonder that extended beyond the science lesson.

This experience was made possible entirely through grant funding, meaning the trip came at no cost to students or their families. For a rural district like RSU 56, where many families face economic challenges, the opportunity to offer this kind of enrichment is rare and deeply valued. By taking learning outside of the classroom and into a real-world marine setting, this field trip helped students form lasting connections between science content and the environment around them. From biology of lobsters and seals to the socioeconomic realities of Maine’s fisheries, students were able to see, touch, and understand their curriculum in a completely new way.

This is the second time that Dirigo High School’s students have been able to participate in an experience like this, thanks to grant support. Each time, it opens new doors, for curiosity, for confidence, and for a deeper sense of place. By connecting lessons from western Maine to the ecosystems of the coast, Dirigo’s Marine Biology Class proves that the best learning happens when students explore beyond the classroom and into the world.

This story was submitted by Dirigo High School. To submit a good news story to the Maine DOE, please fill out the good news submission form.