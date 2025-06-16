Free Wheelchair Mission Welcomes Two New Board Members: Natalie Daghbandan and Dan Raatjes

Natalie Daghbandan Dan Raatjes

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Free Wheelchair Mission , a humanitarian nonprofit that has provided 1.5 million wheelchairs to individuals with disabilities in 95 developing countries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Natalie Daghbandan and Dan Raatjes to its board of directors.Both Daghbandan and Raatjes are long-standing supporters of Free Wheelchair Mission who bring a deep commitment to the mission and decades of professional experience in their respective fields.Natalie Daghbandan is a seasoned estate planning, probate, and trust administration attorney who currently serves as Of Counsel at BHR Law Group. Prior to her current role, Daghbandan practiced at national and boutique law firms including Bryan Cave LLP and Holme Roberts & Owen LLP, where she represented clients in business bankruptcy and commercial litigation. In addition to her legal career, she has been an active member of Free Wheelchair Mission’s Orange County Women’s Council, helping to advance the organization’s mission through community engagement.“Natalie brings a thoughtful legal perspective and has been a valued leader on the Orange County Women’s Council,” said David Hummelberg, Chair of the Board of Directors for Free Wheelchair Mission. “Dan brings decades of executive leadership and a heart for global service. Together, they strengthen our board at a pivotal time in our growth.”Dan Raatjes is a seasoned executive with more than 25 years of experience leading strategic transformation and operational excellence across a range of industries, including aerospace, high-tech manufacturing, food production, homebuilding, and nonprofit organizations. He currently serves as Managing Partner at JSM Equity Advisors. Previously, he was Chief Operating Officer at King’s Hawaiian, where he was instrumental in scaling the company from $170 million to $1 billion in annual sales while driving significant improvements in performance. Raatjes has also contributed his leadership to several nonprofit boards and traveled globally to serve those in need.“We are incredibly honored to welcome Natalie and Dan to our board,” said Nuka Hart , CEO of Free Wheelchair Mission. “Each brings a powerful combination of professional excellence and personal passion for our mission. Their involvement will help us expand our reach and deepen our impact in communities around the world.”About Free Wheelchair Mission:Over the past 24 years, Free Wheelchair Mission has provided 1.5 million wheelchairs to those living with disabilities across 95 countries. Founded in 2001 by Don Schoendorfer, PhD, Free Wheelchair Mission is a humanitarian, faith-based nonprofit based in Irvine, California, that designs and manufactures cost-efficient, durable wheelchairs for individuals living with disabilities in developing countries. In collaboration with a worldwide network of like-minded partners that facilitates wheelchair distribution, the charity provides renewed dignity, independence, and hope through the gift of mobility, all at no cost to the recipient.

