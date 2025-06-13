Submit Release
Judge Howard Hosts Shepherd Elementary School on DC Court of Appeals Visit

On Friday morning, Judge Howard welcomed dozens of little court visitors from Shepherd Elementary School in Northwest, Washington D.C. to the DC Court of Appeals. The kindergarten class stopped by to see the Ceremonial Courtroom and learn about their city’s court system on their annual field trip to downtown.

Each student enjoyed their lunch while listening to a reading of the newly-created children’s book by DC Court of Appeals Law Librarian Laura Moorer. The exciting tale illustrates DCCA character, kik-step “Libby” and her quest navigating the court system for a legal name change. Teachers each took home a book for their classrooms to continue enjoying for years to come.

Thank you for visiting #DCCourts!

Learn more about Judge J.P. Howard by clicking here.

