Judge Howard Hosts Shepherd Elementary School on DC Court of Appeals Visit
On Friday morning, Judge Howard welcomed dozens of little court visitors from Shepherd Elementary School in Northwest, Washington D.C. to the DC Court of Appeals. The kindergarten class stopped by to see the Ceremonial Courtroom and learn about their city’s court system on their annual field trip to downtown.
Each student enjoyed their lunch while listening to a reading of the newly-created children’s book by DC Court of Appeals Law Librarian Laura Moorer. The exciting tale illustrates DCCA character, kik-step “Libby” and her quest navigating the court system for a legal name change. Teachers each took home a book for their classrooms to continue enjoying for years to come.
Thank you for visiting #DCCourts!
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.