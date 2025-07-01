dev up Tech Conference Partners With The Sponsorship Guy to Launch 2025 Sponsorships

Leading Midwest tech event revamps sponsor program with The Sponsorship Guy to boost brand ROI

dev up is a unique opportunity for brands to connect directly with tech decision-makers in a meaningful way.” — Larry Weil

ST LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The dev up Conference , a cornerstone of the Midwest tech scene for nearly two decades, has officially partnered with The Sponsorship Guy (TSG), one of the industry’s most experienced sponsorship consultancies, to launch its revamped sponsorship program for the 2025 event.Taking place August 6–8, 2025 at the St. Charles Convention Center in the St. Louis metro area, the dev up Conference attracts over 1,000 software engineers, developers, tech leaders, and corporate decision-makers from across the country. The three-day event features more than 160 sessions, hands-on workshops, a robust vendor fair, and high-value networking opportunities for brands looking to reach a tech-savvy and innovation-driven audience.With sponsorship revenue impacted in recent years by shifts in the tech industry, dev up is evolving its approach beyond traditional booth sales to include:--Custom brand activations (e.g., lounges, charging stations, swag bags, speaker dinners)--Digital engagement opportunities via event app banners, email sponsorships, and branded AI-powered session summaries powered by Microsoft Copilot--Year-round visibility through monthly tech meetups and social media integration--Lead generation and data capture from opt-in attendee lists and interactive mobile experiences“This partnership brings world-class sponsorship strategy and outreach to dev up,” said Kevin Grossnicklaus, co-founder of the dev up Conference. “TSG understands how to deliver ROI for sponsors by aligning them with the right audience, assets, and outcomes.”Larry Weil, founder of The Sponsorship Guy, added: “dev up is a unique opportunity for brands who want direct access to active tech buyers and influencers in the Midwest and beyond. We’re focused on creative partnerships that go beyond logos—bringing real value through content, connections, and conversion.”Companies interested in partnering with dev up as a sponsor can explore opportunities ranging from $2,500 Silver packages to $15,000 Diamond-level visibility. Custom sponsorships are also available.To learn more or begin a conversation, contact Larry Weil at📧 larry@events.devupconf.orgAbout dev upHeld annually since 2006, the dev up Conference is one of the longest-running independent tech events in the region. It is organized by ArchitectNow and focuses on delivering real-world knowledge, innovation, and professional development for developers, architects, and tech leaders.About The Sponsorship GuyTSG is a full-service sponsorship consultancy helping events, properties, and organizations generate revenue through strategic partnerships. With a deep bench of marketing and sales expertise, TSG crafts high-impact programs that create lasting brand value.

