Startup Haven Partners With The Sponsorship Guy To Unlock Strategic Sponsorship Opportunities Nationwide

A strategic partnership brings unique sponsorship opportunities to engage directly with 2,400+ vetted startup founders and investors nationwide.

For sponsors who want more than logo placement—who want real relationships with real founders—this is the moment.” — Larry Weil

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Startup Haven , the nation’s leading members-only community for venture-scale startup founders and investors, has announced a strategic partnership with Larry Weil, known as The Sponsorship Guy, who now serves as Sponsorship Consultant for Startup Haven. The partnership is focused on expanding targeted sponsorship opportunities for brands seeking direct engagement with the most influential decision-makers in the startup ecosystem.For nearly two decades, Startup Haven has quietly built one of the most trusted founder-investor networks in the country. Its events—including Venture Breakfasts, Dinners, and the highly sought-after Startup Poker 2.0—are invite-only and purpose-built to foster authentic relationships between active founders and serious investors. There are no service providers, recruiters, or unsolicited pitches—just meaningful connections at the earliest, most formative stages of company building.“Startup Haven is a quiet space where real founders and investors meet,” said Bob Crimmins, Founder and CEO of Startup Haven. “By partnering with Larry Weil, we’re opening the door for mission-aligned sponsors to be part of that experience—without compromising the trust and exclusivity that make our events special.”The partnership provides a rare opportunity for a limited number of sponsors to access:--Premium Brand Exposure across event materials, digital content, and post-event follow-ups--Direct Access to pre-seed through Series B founders and top-tier VCs at private gatherings in over 15 U.S. cities--High-Engagement Formats including speaking opportunities, welcome remarks, office hours, and product demos--Lead Generation & Relationship Building with zero noise and no vendor competitionStartup Haven currently supports more than 2,400 vetted members nationwide and hosts over 100 curated events annually in chapters including San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Austin, San Diego, and more.“For sponsors who want more than logo placement—who want real relationships with real founders—this is the moment,” said Larry Weil. “We’re building customized partnerships that deliver on your goals while honoring the integrity of the Startup Haven community.”Startup Haven has worked with brand leaders like Cooley, SVB, CBRE, and CIBC. New sponsorship opportunities are now available for 2024 and 2025.To learn more or request a sponsorship overview, contact:Larry WeilSponsorship Consultant, Startup Haven📧 larry@startuphaven.com

