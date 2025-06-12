Unicorn World Teams Up With The Sponsorship Guy To Offer National Brand Opportunities

Family-favorite national tour now offering custom brand sponsorships in 30+ top U.S. cities.

TX, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unicorn World , the wildly popular national touring event where imagination meets reality, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with sponsorship consultancy The Sponsorship Guy, led by industry veteran Larry Weil. This collaboration opens the door for national and regional brands to participate in one of the most engaging, family-focused event experiences in the country.Unicorn World is a vibrant, fully immersive 3-hour journey for families—especially millennial moms and their unicorn-loving children. With over 30 events annually and 5,500–6,000 attendees per weekend, the tour transforms large indoor venues into magical realms filled with animatronic unicorns, enchanted forests, interactive arts and crafts, unicorn rides, dance floors, bubble houses, and premium photo ops.“Our audience is emotionally connected and highly engaged. They’re here to make magical memories with their children—and that’s exactly the moment brands should be part of,” said Patrick Mines, co-founder of Unicorn World. “Partnering with The Sponsorship Guy allows us to align with brands that want more than visibility—they want meaningful, joyful interactions with families.”With digital reach exceeding 2 million impressions per month and an email list of over 200,000 subscribers, Unicorn World offers sponsors not just live engagement, but digital amplification before, during, and after each event.Now Booking: 2025 Sponsorship Opportunities!Unicorn World and The Sponsorship Guy are currently securing partners for the remaining 2025 tour dates. Sponsorship packages are available at multiple levels, including:-Title and Presenting Sponsorships with national naming rights-Custom Branded Zones like a fairy-led craft zone, unicorn grocery playland, or interactive dental demos with animatronic unicorns-VIP Lounges, Photo Booths & Meet-and-Greets with integrated branding-Onsite Sampling & Lead Generation Activations-Email, Social & Retargeting Campaigns with high-performing conversion rates“Whether you’re a challenger brand looking for breakthrough awareness or a household name wanting to deepen community relationships, Unicorn World provides high-touch, custom activations in a magical setting,” said Larry Weil, founder of The Sponsorship Guy. “We’re helping brands step into the story and be part of the joy.”Let’s Build Something Magical Together!To explore sponsorship opportunities or receive the 2025 sponsor deck, contact:Larry WeilSponsorship Consultant, The Sponsorship Guy📧 larry@theunicornworld.com

